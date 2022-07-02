What did Claire Miller do? Pennsylvania teen charged with murder says she "would’ve killed someone sooner" for McDonald’s breakfast

Claire Miller, a 16-year-old Pennsylvania teenager, is currently under trial for allegedly stabbing her 19-year-old disabled sibling to death, on February 22, 2021.

Authorities recall that while under custody, when Miller was given breakfast from McDonald's, she said:

"Oooh, McDonald's. I would have killed someone sooner if I knew I was going to get McDonald's.”

"I'd have killed someone sooner if I knew I'd get McDonald's."

According to authorities, when they responded to the scene of the killing, Miller, who was 14 at the time, was waiting outside her Manheim home, covered in blood. Authorities and prosecutors reported that despite being detained, the teenager had a cavalier attitude towards her actions.

While homicides in Pennsylvania are automatically brought to Adult court, the Judge must now decide whether or not Miller will remain there, or be transferred to a juvenile court. The ruling is due on July 18.

Claire Miller admitted that she "Michael Myers'd" her sister

According to The Daily Beast, Claire Miller stabbed her sister Helen Miller multiple times. Helen was wheelchair bound from her cerebral palsy. Following the stabbing, Claire herself had called the authorities. Upon their arrival, she allegedly confessed.

Later, at the police station, she made a reference to the popular 1978 horror film Halloween, when she said:

"I Michael Myers'd my sister."

As per True Crime Daily, Claire claimed to have killed her sister due to her hallucinations, saying that she had suffered from them for years.

Dr. Susan Rushing, a psychiatrist who evaluated Claire, said that at the time of the incident, the teen had been having an episode and had tried to stab one of her hallucinations, but ended up accidentally stabbing her sister instead.

Dr. Rushing added that Claire snapped out of the episode when she sensed blood on her.

Claire's parents pleaded with the Lancaster County Judge to move her to Juvenile Court, where harsh sentences are avoided in favor of rehabilitation and development programs.

They claimed that the teen was very close to her sister, and only killed her due to the slew of issues she was dealing with, including bullying, loneliness and gender dysphoria. They further added that she was an award-winning student who had the potential to go far in life.

In an official statement, Claire Miller's mother, Marie, said:

“We love both of them, I know Claire did not mean to do this. We lost Helen and we don’t want to lose Claire too. We don’t want her to be punished, not get help and be put away for a long period for something that was out of her control. We can’t lose her too.”

The trial is still underway. The testimony is due to continue on Wednesday.

