What did Corey Holcomb say about Donnell Rawlings? Comedian beef explained post Laugh Factory showdown video

The exchange of words between Corey Holcomb and Donnell Rawlings during a performance at The Laugh Factory on February 18, 2024, has been trending in the headlines. The video of the confrontation has gone viral everywhere, and the duo can be spotted targeting each other with jokes, as per HotNewHipHop.

Rawlings went on stage to perform, and Holcomb was next on the list. He reportedly made some insulting comments against Rawlings, leading to a heated dispute. Corey allegedly stated that any comedian featured in multiple movies must "perform fellatio" on someone in the industry, which left Donnell frustrated.

Donnell is reportedly willing to solve the issue later by having a peaceful conversation, as per Citizenside.

Donnell Rawlings expresses regret towards the dispute with Corey Holcomb

Expand Tweet

Donnell Rawlings began shouting at Corey Holcomb at The Laugh Factory on Sunday when the latter targeted him in his performance. According to Citizenside, when Holcomb went on stage, he reportedly started speaking on Donnell's friendship with Dave Chappelle and the comedy skills featured on a podcast.

Corey reportedly accepted that he might not be true about his claims, and Donnell responded by saying,

"I catch you up in all these rooms in fucking Brooklyn and you ain't ever fucked with [unintelligible]… You wanna talk about it? You saying I'm mild, you saying I ain't come through the streets or the gutters is straight bullshit."

Expand Tweet

Detailed information on what happened towards the end of Holcomb's performance remains unknown. However, as per Hollywood Unlocked, another video of Rawlings has gone viral, where he addressed the reason behind getting frustrated.

Rawlings mentioned that he watched Holcomb's performance as long as he could and became angry when the latter made the accusations. He said,

"I did not want to scream out at him but I felt like protecting integrity of myself and my friends. I thought I had to say something for people out here that I have done over three movies."

Donnell Rawlings will appear in a Netflix comedy special

Donnell Rawlings and Dave Chappelle have joined hands to bring a new comedy special titled Chappelle's Home Team – Donnell Rawlings: A New Day. The special is scheduled to be released on February 27, 2024, on Netflix, and Chappelle serves as the executive producer along with Rikki Hughes and Stan Lathan, as per Variety.

Chappelle expressed his excitement about the special in a statement, saying that Donnell has been an inspiration for him and added,

"Anyone in the comedy community knows these names and knows their time to shine is long overdue. I am proud to be a part of this moment."

According to IMDb, the special will feature Rawlings in a blue outfit, and he will speak on "relationships, travel, aging and parenting." The entire special has been shot at the New York-based Hard Rock Hotel.

Donnell was last seen as Alvin in two seasons of the crime drama series BMF. He is mainly known for his appearance as Damien 'Day-Day' Price in The Wire from 2002 to 2008.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE