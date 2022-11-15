What is a crime of passion? Name of students who died in University of Idaho homicide revealed

Four students from the University of Idaho were found dead in their off-campus residence on King Road in Moscow, Idaho.

According to the Moscow Police, it is unclear how the four University of Idaho students died but they are considering the deaths to be a homicide. The students have been identified as 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, 21-year-old Madison Mogen, 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, and 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves.

While the cops aren't saying anything about the crime, the Mayor of Idaho revealed that the death of four University of Idaho students can be a "crime of passion."

Garrett 🦚 @garrett4au 4 students found murdered near the campus of the University of Idaho, and hearing up to 4 killed tonight at the University of Virginia. Absolutely heartbreaking. 4 students found murdered near the campus of the University of Idaho, and hearing up to 4 killed tonight at the University of Virginia. Absolutely heartbreaking.

Additionally, the police haven't taken any suspects into custody but are investigating the crime and are hopeful that they will find the killer soon.

Crime of passion: Details about the case explored as 4 from University of Idaho found dead in an apartment

The Mayor and Moscow police are looking at the deaths of University of Idaho students as a "crime of passion." It is a crime that is usually committed under extreme rage or emotional disturbance. Simply put, a crime of passion is when a person commits a crime without premeditation.

The Texas Penal Code describes a crime of passion as:

“Passion directly caused by and arising out of provocation by the individual killed or another acting with the person killed which passion arises at the time of the offense and is not solely the result of former provocation.”

This usually arises in murder or an attempt at a similar crime.

In some states and courts, the crime of passion is also known as a heat of passionate murder or voluntary manslaughter. This is a killing that comes when the killer is emotionally charged and acts out of rage and anger.

At the time of the killing, the person who attempted the murder had no prior plans to kill, and the murder happened unintentionally.

David Herrick @DaveHerrick Both the University of Virginia and University of Idaho have cancelled classes today due to students being murdered. Truly awful. Both the University of Virginia and University of Idaho have cancelled classes today due to students being murdered. Truly awful.

Idaho police suspect the crime at the University of Idaho to be a crime of passion as they received a call from an unconscious person at the home. The call came in just before noon on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

According to the police, as soon as they arrived at the house, they found all the four students dead. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the deaths and apparent murders to call (208) 882 -2677.

More details about the students explored as the police reveal their names

As mentioned earlier, police have identified the dead students as Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves. The four students were killed at their off-campus house on King Road.

David Roth @rothforIdaho I am deeply saddened by the events at University of Idaho and University of Virginia. It is my hope that these events will never be “normal” or “accepted as a cost of freedom”.We as a society need to come together, take action, and finally take actual steps to address the problem I am deeply saddened by the events at University of Idaho and University of Virginia. It is my hope that these events will never be “normal” or “accepted as a cost of freedom”.We as a society need to come together, take action, and finally take actual steps to address the problem

According to data from the University of Idaho, Chapin was a freshman student recreation, sport and tourism management. While Madison and Xana were a senior and junior, respectively, who were majoring in marketing, Kaylee was a senior majoring in general studies.

According to Fox News, Chapin was from Conway, Washington, Madison from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Xana was from Avondale, Arizon and Kaylee was from Rathdrum, Idaho.

Police have said that they are not ready to reveal any additional details about the killings or how they might have happened.

