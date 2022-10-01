What was Eliza Fletcher’s cause of death? Officials reveal autopsy report after tragic death of Memphis teacher

The search for Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis teacher whose violent kidnapping was caught on security cameras, led to the discovery of the remains of an unidentified body on Monday, September 5, 2022. Police later confirmed that the body was Fletcher's. An autopsy report by the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center has now determined her cause of death.

According to the report, Eliza Fletcher's tragic death was caused by a gunshot wound to the back of her head and a blunt force injury.

West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center said in a statement:

“Autopsy examination revealed a perforating gunshot wound of the head. Based on all the currently known and available information, the cause of death is gunshot wound and blunt force injury of the head and the manner of death is homicide.”

What we know about Eliza Fletcher's abduction on September 2, 2022

On September 2, Eliza was last seen jogging around the intersection of Central Avenue and Zach H. Curlin Street, close to the University of Memphis, around 4:30 am. At around 7:45 am on the same day, Fletcher's husband, Richard James Fletcher III, notified authorities about her disappearance.

Surveillance footage then revealed that the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Cleotha Abston, had approached her during her morning run and violently dragged her into his 2013 GMC Terrain.

The following day, authorities charged Cleotha Abston with aggravated kidnapping and the murder of Fletcher. Abston had previously served more than 20 years in prison for aggravated kidnapping and robbery, for which he was convicted in June 2000.

Spitfire @DogRightGirl Ryan James Girdusky @RyanGirdusky What a beautiful person, a school teacher singing to her students.



Eliza Fletcher was killed by a career criminal. Lives like hers are lost because we care more about criminals than law abiding citizens.

What a beautiful person, a school teacher singing to her students.Eliza Fletcher was killed by a career criminal. Lives like hers are lost because we care more about criminals than law abiding citizens. https://t.co/hdVAXSJGDB Cleotha Abston, 38, is alleged to be Fletcher's kidnapper and was charged with first degree murder on Tuesday morning. twitter.com/RyanGirdusky/s… Cleotha Abston, 38, is alleged to be Fletcher's kidnapper and was charged with first degree murder on Tuesday morning. twitter.com/RyanGirdusky/s… https://t.co/3to9heszyY

Court records based on surveillance footage described a struggle between Fletcher and Abston before the latter forced her into his SUV:

“(The footage shows the suspect running) aggressively toward the victim, and then [forcing] the victim Eliza Fletcher into the passenger’s side of the vehicle."

The statement continued:

“Further, it is probable and apparent from witness statements that these injuries left evidence of blood in the car the defendant cleaned."

Fletcher's body was discovered less than a mile away from where Abston was spotted cleaning his car. His DNA also matched those found on a pair of sandals at the crime scene.

Who was Eliza Fletcher?

xoxocrimegirl @xoxocrimegirl



#memphis A toxicology analysis was included in the report, which revealed fentanyl and metabolite, norfentanyl, was present in #ElizaFletcher ’s liver tissue and decompositional fluid. A toxicology analysis was included in the report, which revealed fentanyl and metabolite, norfentanyl, was present in #ElizaFletcher’s liver tissue and decompositional fluid.#memphis https://t.co/OSiGsErQHU

Eliza Fletcher was the granddaughter of the late Tennessee industrialist and philanthropist Joseph Orgill III. Eliza regularly went for morning runs close to the University of Memphis.

Members of Fletcher's neighborhood gathered to ceremoniously complete her final run one week after she mysteriously disappeared while working out. More than 2,100 individuals registered to run Fletcher's route in an event called "Let's Finish Liza's Run."

Her obtiuary described her as:

“Her contagious smile and laughter could brighten any room. Liza was pure of heart and innocent in ways that made her see the very best in everyone she met.”

According to jail records, Cleotha Abston is being held in the Shelby County Jail on a $1.42 million bond. His next hearing is scheduled for October 5.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far