What is Emma Bunton's net worth? Exploring the Spice Girl's fortune as she marries long-term partner, Jade Jones

Emma Bunton has recently surprised her fans by announcing her wedding with fiancé Jade Jones. Emma has been in a relationship with Jade for 21 years and they share two sons, 10-year-old Tate and 13-year-old Beau.

Emma shared a picture where she was seen in a short white dress and a flower crown. Jade was seen in a tan Gucci blazer and navy t-shirt along with a brown hat. Emma’s caption reads:

“Mr and Mrs Jones! [heart emojis]”

Also read: Who is Scarlett Business? All about the contortionist/drag queen whose exhilarating performance left the AGT judges impressed

Jade shared another photo where he and Emma were looking at each other’s eyes in a floral arch. Bunton was wearing a long semi-sheer train. She shared another black and white photo with crossed legs, showing her carter on an Instagram story.

Emma Bunton's net worth

Emma Bunton has been a part of the Spice Girls alongside Geri Horner, Victoria Beckham, Melanie Brown and Melanie Chisholm. Following their separation in 2000, Emma has mostly appeared as a solo singer, actress, judge, panelist and radio presenter.

Bunton’s net worth is around $30 million as stated by The Richest. Following her compilation album of the Spice Girl’s greatest hits in 2007, she made around £1 million.

Also read: Bryce Hall reveals he's taking legal action against Austin McBroom's Social Gloves as ACE Family financial woes continue

She is currently a judge for Dancing on Ice and is the host of the radio show Heart FM. Born in January 1976 in Finchley, London, England, she joined the Spice Girls in 1993 and was called Touch.

Following her wedding to Jade Jones, Emma Bunton has a gift for herself and her new husband. Bunton is now set to receive a £3.2 million cash payday. She has around £3.4 million cash in a limited company she has started to close.

Emma Bunton owes almost a tax of £200,000 for 2020 on the company named Monsta Touring Limited. After paying this tax, she will have £3.2 million left with her.

Also read: How old is That Girl Lay Lay? All about the teenage rapper as Kim Kardashian asks her to take down TikTok featuring North West

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Gautham Balaji