What is Erica Mena's net worth? All about her fortune as she welcomes second child with Safaree Samuels amid divorce

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels recently welcomed their second child together, just weeks after the couple's split. Safaree Samuels shared the news on Instagram. He posted a snapshot of himself cradling the newborn baby in his arms. The caption read,

“MR Straittt jr is here!! [hands joined emojis]”

In the snap, Safaree Samuels is seen gazing into his son’s face. The bundled-up baby boy had his face blocked from view by his blanket.

Safari Samuels shared another snapshot of his Instagram story. In the story, the newborn baby’s tiny hand was gripping Safaree’s finger. Samuel captioned the pic with halo emojis and laughing face emojis:

“Another me… that’s all the world needed”

What is Erica Mena’s net worth?

Apart from her role in reality TV, Erica Mena has also worked as a model with high-end brands like L’Oreal and Tommy Hilfiger. Erica Mena is known for her roles in "Love & Hip Hop: New York" and "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta".

Erica Mena has featured on "Scared Famous" and has been a recording artist too. She released her single titled "Where do I go from here" in 2013. Erica Mena’s net worth is around $1 million.

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels met each other in 2017 on the set of "Scared Famous." They got engaged and married in 2019. The couple’s first child, Safire, was born in 2020.

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels’ two-year marriage came to an end on May 21st. Erica Mena has filed for divorce in Georgia. She said that the relationship was “irretrievably broken” with “no hope of reconciliation”.

Erica Mena also shared a tweet that said,

“I’d rather loyalty than love. … And no the 2 are not the same.”

Many of their fans were not expecting a divorce, since Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels recently announced the news about her second pregnancy. Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels have not yet commented on anything about their split.

