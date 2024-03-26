What is esophageal varices? All about Jonathan Crenshaw as the homeless, armless artist of Barstool Sports fame passes away

A homeless and armless Florida artist named Jonathan Crenshaw passed away almost a year ago, on May 12, 2023, at the age of 51. However, it wasn’t until recently that his death was reported by the media. It was first done by the Miami New Times.

According to his law enforcement reports, a security camera outside a parking lot on James Avenue in Miami revealed that he was squatting on the sidewalk before falling face down. He was later found responsive across the street from a series of motels in the area.

Jonathan Crenshaw’s autopsy reports revealed he succumbed to esophageal varices. As per the Mayo Clinic, it refers to enlarged veins in the esophagus lining, often resulting in fatal internal bleeding.

Jonathan Crenshaw's cause of death was linked to fatty liver disease

Jonathan Crenshaw died from esophageal varices, which was reportedly caused by undiagnosed fatty liver disease due to continued alcohol consumption and substance abuse, as per police reports.

Meanwhile, as per the Cleveland Clinic, esophageal varices refer to swollen and enlarged veins in the lining of the esophagus, the tube that carries food from the throat (pharynx) to the stomach.

In the majority of cases, it occurs with a chronic liver disorder (such as cirrhosis) and poses a life-threatening risk of rupture and internal bleeding when its weakened walls leak or break. It primarily affects people with portal hypertension.

Some of its symptoms include jaundice, edema, abdominal pain, ascites (fluid buildup in the abdomen), itching, disorientation, and gastrointestinal blood loss (via vomit, stool, and urine). If diagnosed at the right time, the rupture and bleeding can be controlled using medications.

Jonathan Crenshaw was originally from Alabama

Jonathan Crenshaw was a homeless artist with no arms who spent years on Lincoln Road, Miami, entertaining tourists and locals alike by painting on canvasses using his feet.

During a 2011 interview with the Miami New Times, Jonathan Crenshaw revealed that he was originally from Alabama but grew up across the country in El Paso, Texas, and San Diego. Back then, he accused his mother of feeding him rat poison for insurance and confessed to the publication that he enjoyed creating art, drinking beer, motel food, and watching TV.

He also alleged that Miami city officials often harassed him as he made colorful street mosaics and sold them for up to $60 without a vendor’s permit. Back then, he also claimed he was the father of many of Gloria Estefan’s kids.

While it is unclear when Jonathan arrived in Miami and started investing in artwork, he rose to fame in 2022 when he was featured in a video by Dave Portnoy, the owner of Barstool Sports.

He was seen dragging around a suitcase, using a leash, and moving around. It earned millions of views online and inspired Halloween costumes that year. Thereafter, he also appeared in Portnoy’s publication, "One Bite Pizza Reviews."

Jonathan Crenshaw also had legal disputes over the years. In 2018, he was arrested for allegedly stabbing a young Chicago-based tourist but was later exonerated during the trial.

He regularly faced trouble with local police for trespassing, public intoxication, disorderly behavior in public, and threatening government personnel, including a municipal employee and a code enforcement worker, as per Miami County court records.

He was also charged with resisting arrest and cannabis possession. A week before his death, he was taken into custody for entering a private property without the owner’s permission. The artist did not like staying in homeless shelters and considered beaches his home.

As per his postmortem report, Jonathan Crenshaw also suffered from a rare birth defect called phocomelia, which causes arm and leg malformations and psychiatric problems during a short lifespan.