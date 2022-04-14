What is the Final Jeopardy! answer for Thursday, April 14? Hints and solutions revealed

Jeopardy! is widely considered to be one of the best American game shows because of its offbeat format and engaging nature. Currently in its 38th season, the game show has amused fans from all over the globe for many years.

The final question of the episode allows fans to participate from the comfort of their homes. It would be fair to say that this aspect of the show is beloved by viewers who have made it their ritual over the years.

With Matt Amodio and Amy Schneider guiding Season 38, it has quickly become one of the most popular seasons in the show's history. Mattea Roach, a Toronto-based teacher, is dominating the game even after seven days. There is no doubt that she deserves all her winnings.

On the April 14 episode of Jeopardy!, Roach will face off against high school English teacher, Kristin Rucki, and non-profit program and events director, Joe Grodahl. We will have to wait for the episode to see if the two new participants can break Mattea's great streak.

Fans of the show will be eager to know the answer to the final question of today's episode. Without further ado, let's dive into the clue and the solution for April 14.

Clue and solution to the April 14 Final Jeopardy!

The final question of the game comes with a great twist. Participants are given the answer at the beginning of the show, and they have to figure out the question. The last round gives the participants a choice. They can either play it safe or they can take part in the final round for a chance at winning more rewards.

For the April 14 episode, the category is, "Women in British History." This topic is rather specialized but vast.

Clue: The orphaned future Queen Elizabeth I was devoted to this stepmother who died two days before Elizabeth's 15th birthday.

Solution: Katherine Parr

Queen Elizabeth I, daughter of King Henry VIII, famously had five stepmothers but Katherine Parr was her favorite. She died during childbirth two days before Elizabeth's birthday.

More about Katherine Parr

King Henry VIII, the father of Queen Elizabeth I, had six wives. Elizabeth's mother was his second wife, but she was beheaded when Elizabeth was three years old. She grew up under the wing of her many stepmothers, including Katherine Parr who eventually became her favorite.

However, she died during childbirth while married to Thomas Seymour. Before her death, she sent Elizabeth away to save her from a scandal. Elizabeth then wrote a letter to Katherine praising and thanking her for her kindness.

Make sure you tune in to Jeopardy! tonight.

