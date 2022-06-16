What does 'FYP' mean on TikTok?

The FYP abbreviation, which stands for "For You Page," is a feature specific to TikTok. It serves as a landing page for individuals on TikTok, collating clips that users might be interested in. Over time, the FYP functions as an effect of the content you have viewed and interacted with in the past.

The term began gaining traction among users around 2018, and by the summer of 2019, it was well on its way to becoming one of the most used terms on the app. Rightfully so, because the FYP or the "For You Page" is one of the most popular interfaces on the app.

Similar to the way Instagram's "Explore" page works, the FYP functions and works closely with TikTok's recommendation algorithm.

This means that FYP serves as a page where the algorithm collates clips that a user might find interesting.

How does the FYP interface on TikTok function?

When you open the TikTok mobile app, you are automatically taken to the homepage. Here, all the functions are laid out and can take you further through the app's other uses. At the top of the home page, there are two words, "Following" and "For You."

These two serve as pointers to the part of the app where content has been uploaded. The former points you to the content of those you follow, while the FYP has more extensive content coverage from millions of other creators.

FYP is a powerful tool that pushes content to gain more visibility and engagement on the app. Most users upload their videos with many hashtags, including the #fyp, hoping the algorithm pushes them to other people's FYPs.

TikTok has been mum on how its algorithm selects content to be posted on each person's FYP, but has shared that the content is chosen by its employees, who send out what's suitable for everyone's FYPs. This means the chances of spamming with different FYPs to rig the system are low.

A statistical update from May 2020 showed how effective the FYP page was when the number of views ranked over two trillion. In a blog post by TikTok, the FYP interface was explained further. It said:

"Part of the magic of TikTok is that there's no one For You feed – while different people may come upon some of the same standout videos, each person's feed is unique and tailored to that specific individual."

When items or content get pushed on FYPs, weak and strong indicators indicate what each user would most likely enjoy and interact with. For example, a strong indicator can be gleaned from longer videos where the viewer watches the content until the end.

This could mean that they are interested in that type of content. They, in turn, get content similar to that on FYP at other times. The general knowledge is that the FYP algorithm is still a mystery. Yet, there are creators who have recorded tremendous success regarding visibility when their content carries the FYP hashtags.

In a similar manner, viewers are also urged to make comments with the term FYP in the comment section. This is also believed to help push the content to more "for you" pages for millions of other users.

