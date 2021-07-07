What is George Lopez’s net worth? Exploring actor’s fortune as his restaurant, Chingon Kitchen, suffers damages in car crash

Comedian George Lopez’s Chingon Kitchen has suffered major damage following an incident where a pickup truck crashed into his restaurant on July 6th.

According to law enforcement sources, a driver ran over the stop sign outside The Brews Hall in Torrance, CA. He hit another car that caused it to spin out of control and crash into Lopez’s restaurant.

Sources say that the drivers of both the cars were injured along with a passenger and pedestrian. They suffered some minor injuries and have been admitted to a local hospital. Luckily, no one was hurt inside the restaurant.

The Chingon Kitchen after the car crash incident on July 6th (Image via New Zealand News)

The net worth of George Lopez

George Lopez is worth around $45 million. He is a popular comedian and actor, famous for appearances in his self-produced ABC sitcom, “The George Lopez Show.” He was paid $12 million for every season.

George’s stand-up comedy revolves around race and ethnic relations and includes Mexican and American culture.

George Lopez has received a lot of awards for his work and contributions to the Latino community. He won the 2003 Imagen Vision Award, the 2003 Latino Spirit Award for Excellence in Television, and the National Hispanic Media Coalition Impact Award.

George Lopez has also performed in many live shows and earns $8.5 million from there.

Born on April 23rd, 1961, in Mission Hills, Los Angeles, California, his parents were Freida and Anatasio Lopez. His father abandoned him when he was two years old, and the same was done by his mother when he was ten years old.

George Lopez was raised by his maternal grandmother, Benita Gutierrez, and step-grandfather, Refugio Gutierrez, and graduated from San Fernando High School in 1979.

Edited by Ravi Iyer