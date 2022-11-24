What grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving 2022? List explored 

There will be some supermarkets open on Thanksgiving Day, 2022, for those who need to pick up last-minute ingredients or salvage an otherwise terrible feast.

The stance of grocery stores on staying open on Thanksgiving Day has evolved over time, as more and more businesses choose to give their employees time off rather than remaining open 24 hours a day.

While the inconvenience these business initiatives cause for some customers is understandable, the benefits they provide to the employees who get a day off or are released from their engagements early cannot be ignored.

List of grocery stores that are open on Thanksgiving 2022

This list of grocery stores that are open on Thanksgiving Day 2022 was recently put together by Offers.com. This list may be useful as the holiday feast draws near, though it is always advisable to check with local merchants for any changes or revisions. Here is a rundown of open stores:

Albertsons: Stores are open with limited hours. Most stores open at 6 a.m. but close early.

ACME: Stores are open with limited hours. Many are open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cub Foods: Most stores will remain open on Thanksgiving.

CTown Supermarkets: Most stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Fresh Market: Stores are open with limited hours.

Fairway Market: Stores will be open on Thanksgiving.

Food Lion: Stores will open at their normal time and close at 3 p.m.

Giant: Stores, including 24-hour stores, are open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. In-store pharmacies are open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

H-E-B: Stores are open from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. In-store pharmacies will be closed.

Kroger: All stores will close at 4 p.m.

Martin's: All stores will close at 2 p.m.

Meijer: Most stores are open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ralphs: All stores will close at 10 p.m. In-store pharmacies will be closed.

Safeway: Most stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

ShopRite: Many stores are reducing hours or closing on Thanksgiving.

Sprouts: Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stop & Shop: Stores are open with limited hours. Most stores close at 3 p.m.

Wegmans: Most stores will close at 4 p.m. Select locations, including Northborough, Chestnut Hill, Burlington, Westwood, and Medford, will be closed for the entire day.

Whole Foods: Most stores are open with modified hours, but select stores will close their doors.

Walmart, Costco, Aldi, Trader Joe's, and Natural Grocers BJ's Wholesale decided to turn off the lights on Thanksgiving. In past, Black Friday sales would start as soon as the plates from Thanksgiving dinner were cleared off the table.

