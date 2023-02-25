What happened to Aiden Reese? GoFundMe raises more than $32,000 as Edmond Santa Fe students stage walk out

Aiden Reese, a 15-year-old freshman from Edmond, Oklahoma passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023 after he committed suicide due to bullying. While Aiden’s fellow schoolmates have been supporting the boy's parents through various marches, the parents have now set up a GoFundMe page for the deceased boy.

In 5 days, over 388 donors donated to the cause, and collected a sum of more than $32,000. On the website, Aiden's mother described the young boy, caaling him “the most giving and generous boy in life.” She also said:

“We are honoring Aiden’s wish to be an organ donor. His life will save more families. I climbed into bed with him, holding him while Vince Gill played Go Rest High On That Mountain… Aiden went peacefully onto that mountain surrounded by his family and best friend, Skyler Owens. He was truly loved and that brings Gary and I peace”

Aiden's parents have set up a GoFundMe page to donate the boy's organs to multiple people after his demise. (Image via GoFundMe)

She also talked about bullying and asked fellow parents to teach the kids to be kind, saying that her son passed away due to “mean and hateful behavior of boys.”

Additionally, it was earlier brought to notice by several media houses that the parents are alleging that their son committed suicide due to bullying by the Edmond Santa Fe High School baseball team.

What did the school authorities say about Aiden Reese’s demise? More details explored as nearly 200 students walked out of class to support the family

After Aiden Reese passed away after committing suicide, nearly 200 Edmond Santa Fe students walked out of their classes to support the family. Many students also carried signs saying "Be kind for Aiden" and "Stop the bullying.” However, soon after the walk out, the school sent out the letters to parents about Aiden’s death.

Coach Hudd @CoachHuddESF We lost one of our pack today and it’s incredibly difficult to fathom. Thoughts and prayers to the Reese family. Check in on your loved ones often, and be kind to everyone. You never really know what’s going on up there. Much love, Aiden & may you rest in peace We lost one of our pack today and it’s incredibly difficult to fathom. Thoughts and prayers to the Reese family. Check in on your loved ones often, and be kind to everyone. You never really know what’s going on up there. Much love, Aiden & may you rest in peace 💚

In the letter, the principal, Jason Hayes also mentioned that the students who participated in the march and did not show up in the classes will be marked absent. The principal stated:

"While the Edmond Public School district respects our students' rights to free speech and assembly... we must safeguard the rights of both those who chose to remain in their classrooms for instruction and those who might have chosen to leave class to participate in peaceful demonstrations."

Perni Schwarznarr @PSchwarznarr @Christy_writes @EdmondSchools @EdmondPSF The comments by Hayes regarding the memorial for Aiden Renner Reese was cruel. He is the bully. Over 200 students walked out and he punished them. Hope he makes the next school board meeting. 1/2 @Christy_writes @EdmondSchools @EdmondPSF The comments by Hayes regarding the memorial for Aiden Renner Reese was cruel. He is the bully. Over 200 students walked out and he punished them. Hope he makes the next school board meeting. 1/2

Furthermore, several friends and members of the Reese family gathered outside the hospital to honor the 15-year-old just before his organs were being harvested. Most of the supporters showed up in Aiden Reese's favorite jerseys.

The principal’s letter also focused on bullying, as the principal stated that an investigation is being conducted to find out what exactly happened. Furthermore, Aiden Reese’s parents also expressed their disappointment as they felt that nobody from the school knew anything about incidents of bullying.

