What happened to Amanda Du Pont? Jub Jub scandal explained as actress receives support in aftermath of emotional Instagram video

Actress Amanda Du Pont recently alleged that she suffered extreme abuse at the hands of Jub Jub during their past relationship. The Shadow star took to Instagram to share an emotional video and accused the rapper of physical and mental abuse as well as a non-consensual physical relationship.

The revelation came after Jub Jub spoke about his exes during a recent appearance on Podcast and Chill with Mac G. During the interview, he boasted about his past relationship with Amanda and claimed that she left him after seeing him with his baby mama Kelly Khumalo.

He also alleged that Kelly used witchcraft and ancient medicines like muthi to make him split from then-girlfriend Amanda. However, the latter refuted all of the singer’s claims and shared that she left him because he tried to kill her after abusing her for two years.

Amanda Du Pont slammed Jub Jub’s statements by opening up about her horrifying past and also called out Mac G for condoning gender-based violence. Following her shocking revelation, the actress received overwhelming love and support on social media from family, colleagues and fans alike.

A look into the Amanda Du Pont x Jub Jub controversy

Amanda Du Pont exposed Jub Jub's abusive behavior after latter spoke about the actress during a podcast (Image via Amanda du Pont/Instagram)

On Thursday, December 2, 2021, Amanda Du Pont opened up about her abusive past relationship with rapper Jub Jub after the latter dragged her name during a podcast with Mac G. The actress broke down in tears while sharing her traumatic experience on Instagram:

“I would like to address things that was said about me by Molemo Maarohanye Jub Jub on Mac G’s show as well as Mac G. There’s three things I mainly wanna address. The first was saying that he smashed me. First of all Molemo, you r*ped me… for two years solidly. So please don’t make it sound like it was a relationship. I was absolutely afraid to leave.”

The Life is Wild actress also mentioned that she was afraid of the rapper and his mother’s powers as they made her believe that her life would be in danger if she spoke up against them. She also mentioned that she had to undergo an abortion as a consequence of Jub Jub’s actions:

“I was afraid. I was so so afraid and I’m telling this story because you know why? I genuinely believe that God allows certain things to happen. Your journey or the burdens that you face or the things that you go through that happens for a reason. And I genuinely believe this burst or this thing that happened is for me to empower other women.”

The actress further asked women to stand up against such abuse and urged them not to go through the same pain she silently endured for two years. She also mentioned that she would not allow Jub Jub to degrade her name for clout:

“I will not stand for you to degrade my name. I don’t understand why you have an interview and you have to speak about me. You are at such a low point in your life that you should actually be spending your time apologizing for the children that you killed because you were high. Instead, you are trying to bring [down] my name. I’ve worked so hard to build the success that I have.”

Amanda Du Pont also stated that the rapper cannot bring her down because she is no longer the woman from her past and is “no longer afraid”. She also wished that Jub Jub served longer jail time and was still in prison.

She further opened up about the abuse and shared that the rapper allegedly forced himself on her in the presence of other people, including her younger siblings, so she could not scream. She also said that she was in university at the time and Jub Jub often locked her in the house, took away her car and monitored her movements.

The 33-year-old mentioned that she was not allowed to have her own car and contact with certain friends. The actress shared that she finally decided to take action against his behavior and left when he attempted to kill her by suffocation.

The Skeem Saam star also attempted to file a case against the musician but mentioned that a police officer sent her back, stating she was “sick and tired” of women reporting their partners but reconciling with them in the end.

Amanda Du Pont even asked other women who have been abused by Jub Jub to come forward and speak up against him. Following her revelation, Masechaba Khumalo also accused the musician of similar behavior.

Several social media users also took to Twitter to provide their support to the actress:

As responses continued to pour in online, Amanda’s current husband Shawn Rodrigues also took to Instagram to slam Jub Jub for his past behavior. Meanwhile, the Moja Love channel also released an official statement on the situation and suspended the rapper from the network:

“As a channel, though we don’t condone any gender-based violence in any way and under any circumstances. As Moja Love, we have decided to suspend Jub Jub.”

It remains to be seen if Jub Jub and Mac G will respond to the allegations in the days to come. They have maintained their silence on the situation so far.

