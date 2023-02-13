What happened to Chris Spotz? Details explored ahead of Death by Fame on ID

Monday's all-new episode of Death by Fame on ID will chronicle Adea Shabani's mysterious killing, which made international headlines back in February 2018.

Chris Spotz was an aspiring actor who authorities believe was involved in the killing of Shabani, a fellow model, aspiring actress, and his girlfriend at the time.

The couple were last spotted leaving Shabani's apartment on February 23 to go on a road trip to Northern California. The ensuing investigation, however, revealed that Spotz was engaged to another woman at the time. The 33-year-old was soon declared a suspect in the case.

Reports state that Chris Spotz fatally shot himself following a high-speed chase with the police in March of that year, a few days prior to Shabani's remains being discovered in a shallow grave.

The upcoming episode, titled For the Love of Drama, airs on the channel at 9:00 pm ET on February 13, 2023.

The synopsis states:

"Adea Shabani crossed oceans to pursue her Hollywood dreams; still, passions run high in La La Land, so when she mysteriously goes missing, investigators scramble to keep her from becoming another of the city's lost angels."

Authorities suspected Chris Spotz may have been involved his the disappearance of his Macedonia-native girlfriend and aspiring actress

Chris Spotz, model-actress Adea Shabani's on-and-off boyfriend, grew up in Colorado and later studied psychology at the University of Northern Colorado. He graduated in 2009 before eventually moving to Los Angeles. The 33-year-old was also an aspiring actor and attended the Stella Adler Academy of Acting & Theater alongside Shabani, keeping his relationship with her a secret.

Authorities believed Spotz may have been involved in the killing of his 25-year-old girlfriend, who disappeared on February 23, 2018. They also alleged that he was cheating on the actress, given that he was engaged to another woman named Mary Elmalak at the time. Moreover, Shabani was last spotted alive with him moments before leaving for a long road trip to Northern California.

Addressing Chris Spotz's case, LAPD Captain William Hayes reportedly said:

"What I’m telling you is that we know he left the apartment with her at approximately 1 p.m. or 1:15 p.m. on the afternoon of the 23rd. That is the last time that she is seen alive so that is the last credible information we have."

Hayes added:

"We have no corroborating information that supports his statements that he had an argument with her and put her out on the side of the freeway. We went up and checked the area and there was nothing to corroborate what he was saying."

Gigi Graciette @GigiGraciette BREAKING: Sources confirm that Adea Shabani left with her boyfriend Chris Spotz, also an actor, on what she thought was a weekend getaway. Spotz would later tell police they fought and he left her in Santa Clarita which sources say is not true. @foxla BREAKING: Sources confirm that Adea Shabani left with her boyfriend Chris Spotz, also an actor, on what she thought was a weekend getaway. Spotz would later tell police they fought and he left her in Santa Clarita which sources say is not true. @foxla https://t.co/lGtnIp8DY6

Spotz was interrogated and reportedly issued a statement through an attorney, claiming that he and Shabani had an argument during their road trip when she asked him to let her out of the car somewhere in Santa Clarita, California. He claimed he dropped her off about 25 miles from her house and that it was the last time he saw her.

But when investigators were unable to confirm his version of the narrative, they determined that he was likely involved in the matter. Further investigation revealed details about his fiance and that he had traveled with her to his family home in Fort Morgan on March 1 to visit his parents.

Chris Spotz fatally shot himself in the head nearly a month after his girlfriend mysteriously disappeared

An alert was issued for the car Chris Spotz was reportedly driving at the time, which was stolen, given that he had been publicly identified as a suspect in the case of his missing girlfriend by the LAPD.

Weeks later, on March 22, law enforcement in San Bernardino, California, were finally able to spot his car. The encounter led to a 60-mile high-speed car chase. However, before he could be arrested, Spotz shot himself in the head as police tried to stop him in Corona, California.

On March 27, less than a week later, a dead body was found buried in a shallow grave in a forest close to Nevada County some 60 miles north of Sacramento. Adea Shabani's distinctive tattoos helped authorities identify the body. Her death was then officially deemed a murder after an examination revealed that she suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

