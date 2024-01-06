What happened to Christian Oliver? Cause of death and all you need to know as Hollywood actor dies aged 51 alongside his 2 daughters

Cobra 11 star Christian Oliver, 51, died on January 4, 2024, in a plane crash at a Caribbean-based island called Bequia. Apart from Christian, his two daughters, Madita Klepser and Annik Klepser, alongside the pilot Robert Sachs, also lost his life in the incident. Madita and Annik were 10 and 12 years old, respectively.

Christian was reportedly enjoying a vacation with his family members in the Caribbean. In his last Instagram post on January 1, 2024, he added a photo with a beach in the background. The caption stated:

"Greetings from somewhere in paradise! To community and love …2024 her we come !"

Christian Oliver's last project before his death was Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, in which he worked as a voice actor. Featuring Harrison Ford in the lead role, the film failed to make a mark at the box office.

Christian Oliver's plane went down the ocean: Circumstances leading to the crash explored

Christian Oliver was traveling to St. Lucia with his daughters on a plane on Thursday, and it started experiencing some problems after taking off from the Caribbean. The Hollywood Reporter stated that the dead bodies of Christian, his daughters, and pilots were discovered by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

The plane crash was captured on video, and the local fishermen and divers rushed to the spot of the crash. It took some time to find the bodies from the remains of the plane, and they are currently at the Kingstown Mortuary, where further tests are being conducted to find more details.

While speaking to iWitness News, an eyewitness named Cornell Campbell revealed that the plane initially shut down. Although it was trying to get back to power again, it eventually fell at one point. Campbell recalled the way the plane went down and said:

"When it come down, it turned sideways and land in (plunged into) the water. After it land in the water, about one second after, it exploded under the water."

Other people who witnessed the incident had to say similar things about how the plane crashed. The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force also expressed their grief in a statement which reads:

"The RSVGPF expresses condolences to all who are negatively affected by this tragic incident. The RSVGPF will update the public as more information is gathered. Investigation into the matter continued."

Christian Oliver was known for his work in films and TV shows

The Independent reported that Christian Oliver began his career as a model and later shifted his focus to films and television. He is popular for his appearance as Wilhelm Zuchs in the drama series, Hunters, which aired on Amazon Prime Video for two seasons.

Oliver additionally portrayed Jan Richter in the German series Cobra 11 from 2002 to 2004. He debuted in 1994 as Brian Keller in the NBC sitcom Saved by the Bell: The New Class.

His filmography includes other films like Subject Two, Speed Racer, The Three Musketeers, House of Good and Evil, and more.