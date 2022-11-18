What happened to Claire McKenna? Family offers $35K for information as Irish woman is found dead in NYC

Claire McKenna, a 26-year-old Irish woman, was found dead in New York City on October 12, 2022. According to her father, McKenna was in NYC to attend a get-together. Claire was lying face down near a bush at 94th Avenue and 214th Street in Queens.

As per NBC New York, McKenna was found when a passer-by stumbled upon the body, and thus called the police. The family claimed to have received a disturbing text on October 11, 2022, at 3.11 am. Derek McKenna, Claire's father, mentioned that the text said,

"Help."

According to Derek, after repeated attempts to contact her, Claire did not receive any calls.

Family denies drug-related speculations about Claire Mckenna and announces a reward for gathering information

Around 24 hours after the distressing message, a suspicious man was spotted in security footage. The man, donning a mask and black clothes, was seen moving a body on a dolly at 4.34 am. His location was quite close to where Claire's body was found. NYPD, on the other hand, has not yet confirmed the authenticity of the message or the video.

The preliminary toxicology report contained no specific reason behind her death. It has also been revealed that the actual reason behind her death is yet to be found by the city medical examiner's office. To fully unearth the circumstances of Claire's death, the family has announced a reward of $35,000 to any individual or organization who can provide relevant details.

Claire McKenna reportedly sent a distressing message (Image via Karen Kirkendoll/Twitter)

According to the Daily Mail, a police report notes the presence of track marks on Claire McKenna's arms. It also claimed that she had a record of drug abuse. However, her family has denied the drug-related claims. They even claimed they were not being told that Claire had track marks, or that she was partially clothed when they found her.

Derek McKenna said,

“She had a medical marijuana card. She was never into heavy drugs.”

He further told the New York Post,

“It’s easy for them. ‘Oh, it’s an overdose.’ And then it goes away. But it’s not going to go away. I will do whatever I have to do. I will do it myself. I can do it with them or without them. The thing is suspicious.”

Claire McKenna's family is concerned about her character being brought into question

The McKenna family has shown concerns regarding the issue of Claire's image being misrepresented, and that her incident stands at the risk of being dismissed as a mere case of a drug overdose.

Her father had also mentioned,

“They’re making her out to be something that she’s not.”

Claire and her twin sister were born in the US, however, their father, Derek, is an Irish immigrant. The twins were interested in singing songs belonging to the pop, country, and gospel genres. According to Derek, Claire was a "good girl" and was never into substance abuse.

Many are finding Claire McKenna's case similar to another instance where a man was found lifeless in a backyard in Brooklyn. He was apparently pushed for many blocks and eventually laid in the backyard. The police, though, denied any possible link between both these cases.

Poll : 0 votes