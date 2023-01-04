What happened between Katie and Derek after Married at First Sight season 10? Details explored

Katie and Derek from, Married at First Sight are among the couples who decided to stay together and get married during decision day in the Lifetime series. Although they were willing to make it work through thick and thin, disagreements eventually led to their split.

During season 10 of Lifetime's Married at First Sight, viewers were introduced to Katie and Derek. After the couples say their "I do" on decision day, they are then sent on an extravagant honeymoon. After that, they are given some time to reflect on things. On judgment day, the couples then get to decide if they're going to stay married or get divorced.

According to experts in Married at First Sight, Derek and Katie were meant to be. Although it did seem like they were made for each other in the beginning, eventually problems started to unravel that weren't easy to get over.

Now that the series has come to an end, viewers are curious to know what happened to the couple. Keep reading to find out more.

Katie and Derek from Married at First Sight, season 10 went their separate ways after the series

Katie had her second thoughts prior to appearing on the famed Lifetime reality Tv series. She had a bunch of unresolved issues from her past and her ex-boyfriend also urged her to stay back so they could work things out. While the Married at First Sight star contemplated doing so, she decided to jump the gun and appear on the show.

When Derek heard this, he was disappointed, to say the least. But they still decided to get married. They went on their honeymoon and tried to make things work.

Sadly, as Katie started to learn more about Derek, she felt that her outlook had changed from what she had imagined earlier. It became difficult for the couple to find common ground with each other. That's when arguments started to unravel.

The experts urged Katie and Derek to find something they liked to do together, but sadly Katie couldn't get herself to agree with her husband's goals. Katie didn't like the way Derek gave his co-stars attention. Meanwhile, Derek assumed that Katie was still not over her ex.

This resulted in frequent quarrels among the couple. Despite all this, when the couple still decided to stick together after judgment day, it came as a shock to everyone. Sadly, the couple couldn't continue it anymore and eventually decided to go their own way.

Katie is now married once again to Brandon Eaves, whom she met on a dating site. They met in 2020 and got married in 2021. Although the couple still does not have kids yet, they haven't ruled it out. Derek, on the other hand, is still single and living the adventurous life he has always yearned for. He's also been traveling a lot.

