What happened to Kierstyn Williamson? Suspects arrested in connection with missing teen’s death in South Carolina

On Wednesday, July 5, Union County, South Carolina authorities announced that two suspects have been arrested for the murder of Kierstyn Williamson. According to investigators, Williamson's body was found near the Mangum High School.

Officials believe that she was murdered by 25-year-old Joshua Newton, a local man who she reportedly met online. Newton allegedly invited the teen to his home, where he is said to have killed her through unspecified means.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of murder. The reader's discretion is advised.

In an official statement, Sheriff Eddie Cathey condemned Kierstyn Williamson's horrific slaying.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim in this case as they begin to mourn this unimaginable loss. Over the past several days, the men and women of the Union County Sheriff’s Office have fully dedicated themselves to this case and ensuring the people responsible for this tragic loss were brought to justice," Cathey states.

Investigators believe that after the death of Kierstyn Williamson, Joshua Newton disposed of the teen's body with the help of his 22-year-old girlfriend, Victoria Smith. The motive behind the slaying currently remains undisclosed. Officials have not yet revealed Williamson's cause of death.

Authorities said that they welcome any information about the case. They announced to the public that Williamson also identified herself by different names, including Payge, Jacob, and Mackennah.

The timeline of Kierstyn Williamson's murder

Kierstyn Williamson's family last heard from her on the evening of Friday, June 30. According to authorities, Williamson, who had been talking with a man online, was set to have her first in-person encounter with him on Friday night.

The man, later identified as Newton, met the victim near a restaurant, where they had planned to meet. Afterward, they traveled to an area near her home in Lauren, on Bethphage Lane in Monroe. After a while, family and friends became concerned about her whereabouts.

Union County Lt. James Maye discussed the particulars of the case.

Maye said:

“I think they had planned on meeting up and spend some time together on a date and that’s where she met him. That was the plan. And unfortunately, ended in the loss of her life.”

On Tuesday, June 4, Williamson's body was recovered. Subsequently, officials detained Newton and Smith. Newton was charged with first-degree murder and obstruction of justice, while Smith was charged with obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact.

Chad Bible, the victim's uncle, said that she was an innocent and easily influenced individual who could not have anticipated that she might be in danger.

Bible said:

“She was a very, very, trusting -- she didn’t see the evil in the world. That didn’t register with her, that wasn’t a thing with her. If people were her friends online, that was her friend. That was the way she was. She would have definitely seen them as somebody she could trust by being nice to her.”

Authorities have still not confirmed why the suspects targeted Kiestyn Williamson. Additionally, they have not disclosed whether her body exhibited signs of abuse.

