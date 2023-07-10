What happened to Larry Nassar? Convicted gymnastics doctor reportedly stabbed in Florida prison

Larry Nassar, the former Michigan State University and Gymnastics doctor, convicted of s*xually abusing female athletes under the pretense of medical treatment, was reportedly stabbed multiple times by another inmate at a federal prison in Florida on Sunday, July 9.

The Associated Press reported that Nassar was stabbed in the chest and back during an altercation with another prisoner at United States Penitentiary Coleman in Florida. The disgraced doctor was reported to be in stable condition.

Authorities have yet to explain the circumstances that led up to the stabbing. Meanwhile, AP, citing people close to the investigation, said that on the day of the incident, the prison, which is experiencing a staffing shortage, had an overworked guard patrolling the unit.

The anonymous source told AP that on Sunday the two officers guarding the unit with Nassar had worked multiple overtime shifts.

Disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar's case revisited as the physician is tabbed multiple times in prison

In 2018 Larry Nassar, a former sports doctor who confessed to molesting some of the nation’s top gymnasts, including Olympians for years while working for Michigan State University, was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison.

The victims accused Larry Nassar of using his ungloved hands to penetrate them under the guise of medical treatment while they were on a table seeking help for injuries sustained during gymnastics.

The sentence came on the heels of a seven-day hearing where more than 150 women and girls, including Olympians Jordyn Wieber, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney, offered statements against the once-renowned physician detailing years of abuse. During the sentencing hearing, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina slammed the doctor saying that she just signed his death sentence. She added:

“It is my honor and privilege to sentence you. You do not deserve to walk outside a prison ever again. You have done nothing to control those urges and anywhere you walk, destruction will occur to those most vulnerable.”

Shortly after, Michigan State University president, Lou Anna Simon, and athletic director, Mark Hollis, resigned amid mounting accusations that the university failed to protect the athletes.

Following Nassar’s confession, Michigan State University agreed to a $500m settlement with more than 300 women and girls who were victimized by the perpetrator and USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee agreed to pay $380m to more than 500 women and girls.

In 2022, Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and dozens of other women sued the US government for more than $1bn over the FBI’s failure to stop Larry Nassar despite being made aware of the allegations.

The lawsuit alleged that in 2015 the FBI, despite receiving concerning reports about the doctor’s conduct, failed to investigate the matter allowing the perpetrator to remain in his position at the university and abuse more victims.

