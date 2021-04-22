Create
What happened to Lil Tay?: Cryptic Instagram post has fans speculating that the 12-year-old may be dead

Lil Tay made waves in 2018 with her brand of foul-mouthed content (image via Philip Cheung)
Aryan Mehta
ANALYST
Modified 36 min ago
Feature

A self-proclaimed "youngest flexer on the internet," Lil Tay has sent fans into a frenzy after an ominous Instagram story surfaced on her profile after years of inactivity.

The now 12-year-old social media influencer/rapper gained notoriety in 2018 when clips of her at 9, flexing with wads of cash and driving a Rolls Royce, took over social media.

After spending many years out of the spotlight since the early hype, a cryptic Instagram story hinted at "bad news" about Lil Tay.

Lil Tay's cryptic Instagram story has Twitter speculating her death

Lil Tay
Lil Tay's ominous Instagram story (image via Lil Tay Instagram)

Posted 1039 days after her last Instagram post, Lil Tay's account was updated with a story that said:

"we have bad news about tay..."

At the time of writing, it has been 11 hours since the post was published. No further updates or information has been shared. The cryptic post had fans speculating that Lil Tay may have passed away. "RIP Lil Tay" began trending as a result of speculation.

The juvenile influencer is known for her unique brand of over-the-top, expletive-laden content that took over social media during her heyday in 2018. Her image was immortalized when Eminem used her references in his album "Kamikaze" and his diss track against rapper MGK.

"lil' kiddy, go play, feel like I'm babysitting Lil Tay" - Eminem, Killshot

Following her social media hiatus, news has been scarce regarding her whereabouts. After her close friend xxxtentacion's passing in 2018, Lil Tay vanished from social media completely only to return with the cryptic message seen above.

Fans, now worried about her condition, will have to wait until official word about the "bad news" comes out.

Published 22 Apr 2021, 15:21 IST
