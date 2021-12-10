What happened to Melissa Molinari? Body of missing mom found days after Gabby Petito's father's plea for help, as husband is charged 

Melissa Molinari, a missing woman from Long Island, was reportedly found dead on December 9, 2021, nearly a week after she was reported missing on December 2. The mother-of-four was last seen on November 21.

The latest development in the case comes days after Gabby Petito's father, Joseph Petito, took to Twitter to post Melissa’s missing information, asking his followers to help authorities in the search investigation.

Earlier this year, Joseph Petito lost his daughter in a similar missing case. YouTuber Gabby Petito left for a road trip with her fiance Brian Laundrie and never returned home. She was later found dead by authorities.

Following Gabby’s tragic death and highly sensationalized investigation, her father dedicated himself to helping the families of other missing individuals through social media. Unfortunately, Melissa Molinari was also found dead by police, and her husband was later charged with murder.

Melissa Molinari was reported missing 10 days after her disappearance

On November 21, 2021, Melissa Molinari was seen leaving her home in Centereach, Long Island. However, the woman failed to return home and did not spend Thanksgiving with her children. She was reported missing by friends and family on December 2, nearly 10 days after her disappearance.

Her neighbor Gina Bastone told authorities that she was surprised to see Melissa leaving home without her car:

"I find it very surprising she didn't take that car, she was in it all the time. That's what I'm shocked about, that she would leave the kids, because she was so hands-on...it's just weird. Got to be so hard."

Suffolk County police authorities started a thorough search investigation for the woman using ground staff as well as canines. In addition to her house, officers also searched a water basin situated across the street from the house.

On December 9, 2021, Melissa’s body was discovered by officials in the Rocky Point Barrens State Forest nearly 10 miles away from Middle Island. Following the tragic discovery, authorities sought assistance from the Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad.

Authorities did not provide other details about the case but confirmed that Melissa Molinari’s husband Marcello Molinari was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He was detained in the Sixth Precinct overnight and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on December 10.

Meanwhile, Melissa Molinari’s body was sent for autopsy to the Suffolk County Medical Examiner. No immediate cause of her death has been made available to the public so far.

