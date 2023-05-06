What happened to Munawar Hadi? Stafford County missing 3-year-old girl found dead in pond

On Thursday, May 4, 3-year-old girl Munawar Hadi was found dead in a pond in Stafford County, Virginia, just a few hours after she was reported missing. According to WRIC, the case remains under investigation, but authorities believe that the toddler may have died in an accident. She was last seen at approximately 3:30 on Thursday.

Trigger warning: This article concerns the death of a child, the reader's discretion is advised

According to the Global Missing Children's Network, over 460,000 children are reported missing a year. The FBI noted that nearly 50% of missing children are runaways, while some are targeted by human traffickers or predators.

Timeline of the search for Munawar Hadi

Munawar Hadi's family reported her missing at approximately 4:30. Officials were told that she was last seen at her home in Rappahannock Landing neighborhood in Fredericksburg, Stafford County.

In the initial stages of the search, a community center was set up in the local subdivision, in order to co-ordinate the initiative. Stafford County authorities noted that several teams were deployed to comb the surrounding areas for any sign of Munawar Hadi. Deputies began by canvassing the neighboring areas, and speaking to residents about the case. Further resources included the use of drones, a police boat and multiple K-9 units.

At 7:10, authorities discovered the body of Munawar Hadi in a pond. The three year old was transported to a local hospital, where medical professionals attempted CPR on her for over an hour before she was pronounced dead.

In an official statement to the Press, a spokesman from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said:

"There are no words to describe our grief at this devastating outcome. Our hearts and prayers go out to the victim’s family during this difficult time. We would like to thank everyone who provided tips, Ring video, and who joined us in our search. Please continue to keep the family of this little girl in your prayers."

No foul play is suspected in the incident.

Missing persons cases in Virginia

WSLS noted that there are currently around 650 people missing in Virginia. Wavy News reported that of this number, as many as 435 of the missing people are children.

If authorities suspect that a child is missing, they use the AMBER alert system to notify various police stations and their surrounding communities. The system was first implemented in the United States, but it is now used worldwide. The alert is only sent out if authorities have evidence that the child has been abducted, and that they are in serious danger which risks injury or death.

As no abduction is suspected at this point in the investigation, it appears as though the case of Munawar Hadi stems from her wandering away from home. Her family have not spoken to media regarding the incident.

