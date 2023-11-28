What happened to Nancy Brannon? Details explored

Nancy Brannon was a woman from St. Louis, Missouri, whose sudden disappearance was a mystery that shocked her family members and remains an unsolved case even to date.

Her disappearance was reported on November 25, 1986, and 37 years after her disappearance, Nancy's niece Melissa still carries on the search for any news about her aunt. Nancy was last seen at a business between Grand and Delor in St. Louis, Missouri, at around 12 am. The following day, her car—a 1983 tan two-door Dodge Charger—was discovered in her apartment complex in the 7500 block of Watson Road in Shrewsbury, Missouri.

Her purse was found about ten feet away from her car in the parking lot of the apartment complex. There were no signs of struggle, and even all her belongings, like her credit cards and money, were inside the purse. The case of her disappearance is perplexing, and there have been no solid leads to uncover it to date.

When did Nancy Brannon disappear from St. Louis?

Expand Tweet

Nancy Brannon disappeared under mysterious circumstances, and it is difficult to pinpoint the exact time and date of her disappearance. As per her niece Melissa, Nancy disappeared either on November 24 or November 25, 1986.

She was last seen around 11 p.m. on November 24, when she was supposed to head back home. As per the people who last saw Nancy, she was wearing blue jeans along with a white button-up shirt with a gold chain. Nancy was around 5"3 or 5"4 in height, had an athletic build, and had dark curly hair.

Nancy would go out for dinner and drinks with her friends or coworkers several times a week, Melissa told Dateline. She went out to meet her friends per usual on November 24, 1986, at night. Melissa stated that Nancy's last communication with anyone would have been around 10:30 or 11, after which she drove home and was not in contact with anyone else.

How old was Nancy Brannon when she disappeared from St. Louis?

A newspaper with Nancy's news from the time of her disappearance (image via newspaper.com)

As per reports, Nancy Brannon disappeared under bizarre circumstances in 1986. She was 34 years old at the time of her disappearance. Her relatives put out a reward of $5000 and advertisements across the town and in newspapers to help fast-track her search. However, it has been 37 years, and she still remains missing.

Nancy Brannon was the oldest of six children raised by the Brannon family, who were from the St. Louis region. Randy, Nancy's only brother, is her niece Melissa's father. Melissa remarked that her dad and aunt spent a lot of time together before their other siblings arrived, thus, she had the impression that they were the closest of all the siblings.

Nancy and Melissa were also very close, and Melissa fondly remembers her aunt. Nancy was employed by a medical facility formerly known as the St. Louis Eye Hospital. Melissa described her as a "very successful, independent woman." She said,

“She kind of dove into her career. And at the time of her disappearance, she had a pretty high-profile position, and she was also taking business courses at the community college nearby.”

Nancy Brannon's niece, Melissa, still remains hopeful that any news about her aunt will resurface or that the case will at least be solved. Dateline NBC has covered stories like that of Nancy and many others.