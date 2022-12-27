What happened to Ray Hamilton? Suspect Timothy Price-Williams charged as Florida cop is killed in Christmas Eve tragedy

Florida Sheriff’s Deputy, Ray Hamilton, was fatally shot by a domestic violence suspect on Christmas Eve. The suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Timothy Price-Williams. The tragic incident happened on Saturday in Fort Walton beach.

An injured Ray Hamilton was rushed to the hospital immediately, where he was declared dead. Hamilton was a five-year veteran at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and had served on the Special Response Team. He succumbed to his injuries shortly after 3 pm local time on Saturday.

OkaloosaSheriff @OCSOALERTS We are reeling this Christmas Eve after Corporal Ray Hamilton lost his life while serving as a Special Response Team member today, shot by a domestic violence suspect the SRT was working to take into custody at his townhome near Fort Walton Beach. Your prayers are so appreciated. We are reeling this Christmas Eve after Corporal Ray Hamilton lost his life while serving as a Special Response Team member today, shot by a domestic violence suspect the SRT was working to take into custody at his townhome near Fort Walton Beach. Your prayers are so appreciated. https://t.co/ldZJEXXRcB

The suspect, Timothy Price-Williams, reportedly refused to come out of his house, and allegedly fired shots from inside, which eventually killed the deputy. Williams finally emerged from the house after another deputy fired a shot, injuring the former's right arm.

According to authorities, Williams received medical aid and was transferred to prison.

Timothy faces charges of the first-degree premeditated murder of Deputy Ray Hamilton

Timothy Price-Williams was facing charges of domestic violence prior to the incident on Christmas Eve. According to the alleged victim of domestic violence, Price-Williams slapped her during an argument a day earlier on Friday. The suspect also took her phone away to prevent her from making a 911 call.

Deputies finally arrived at Timothy's residence at 6 am local time on Saturday. However, he refused to exit his house. As a result, the Special Response Team was prompted to arrive at the scene at 710 North Park Boulevard.

Dana Winter @DanaWinterTV Update: This is the mugshot of Timothy Price-Williams.



Okaloosa County deputies say he shot at special response unit members hitting and killing Corporal Ray Hamilton. Update: This is the mugshot of Timothy Price-Williams.Okaloosa County deputies say he shot at special response unit members hitting and killing Corporal Ray Hamilton. https://t.co/8GsDjarjqF

Timothy reportedly began firing shots through the window at around 12.40 pm local time, which ended up injuring Ray Hamilton. He ultimately died of gunshot wounds.

Netizens took to Twitter to share their condolences for the Florida cop. One user stated:

“What a horrible thing to have happened on Christmas Eve! Praying for his family and friends.”

NYPD Chaplains Unit @NYPDchaplains Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of @OCSOALERTS Special Response Team Corporal Ray Hamilton who was shot and killed in the line of duty. May God grant him eternal rest. #NeverForget Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of @OCSOALERTS Special Response Team Corporal Ray Hamilton who was shot and killed in the line of duty. May God grant him eternal rest. #NeverForget https://t.co/HhRq2DTTwg

Another Twitter user stated:

“From a law enforcement family in Maryland, the pain is felt here, too. Corporal Hamilton is thanked for his service. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, thank you all for your service. May the Corporal Hamilton Rest in Peace.”

Several other law enforcement agencies have been mourning the loss of Corporal Ray Hamilton on various social media platforms. Keechant Sewell, Police Commissioner of New York City, took to Twitter to write:

“On Christmas Eve, while so many were celebrating, Corporal Ray Hamilton, of the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, gave his life protecting the community he served. Ray’s sacrifice will not be forgotten. His family, friends, and co-workers are in our prayers.”

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office put out a Facebook post that read:

“The OCSO had obtained a warrant for 43-year-old Timothy Price-Williams on a domestic violence battery charge today, but Price-Williams refused to exit his townhome at 710 North Park Boulevard.”

It further stated:

“Once they got into position, shots were fired from inside the home and Corporal Hamilton was struck.”

Sheriff Eric Aden lauded the bravery of the fallen officer. He said:

“We are devastated by the grief of losing Corporal Hamilton, a deputy who was a ray of sunshine in the OCSO, dedicated to protecting others.”

Timothy Price-Williams has been arrested for the murder of Ray Hamilton and has been put in jail without any bond.

NYPD 5th Precinct @NYPD5Pct Corporal Ray Hamilton of the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Department. Corporal Hamilton was shot and killed on December 24th while attempting to get a barricaded domestic violence suspect to surrender. Corporal Ray Hamilton of the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Department. Corporal Hamilton was shot and killed on December 24th while attempting to get a barricaded domestic violence suspect to surrender. https://t.co/wWF6dyn6OL

Sheriff Aden further mentioned:

“We appreciate the endless stream of words of support that have come in for his family and his co-workers as we face this heart-breaking loss of a profoundly loved and respected friend, public servant, and hero.”

According to official police reports, Deputy Ray Hamilton became the 61st officer to be killed as a result of gunfire in the year 2022.

