What happened at Starts Right Here nonprofit? Shooting in Des Moines educational center leaves 2 dead and 1 injured

A shooting incident on January 23, 2023, at the Starts Right Here nonprofit education center in Des Moines, Iowa, resulted in the deaths of two students and the serious injury of another, according to a police statement.

According to Des Moines authorities, on Monday, January 23, the shooter, identified as 18-year-old Preston Walls, shot and killed two young men, aged 18 and 16 years old, at Starts Right Here, a nonprofit organization focused on helping at-risk youth.

The third victim, who was injured in the crossfire, was identified as 49-year-old R&B hip hop artist William Holmes, the founder and CEO of the non-profit. Police said that Holmes was in critical condition at a hospital.

Chenue Her @ChenueHer BREAKING UPDATE: Des Moines police say two students are now dead, one staff member still in the hospital.



Three potential suspects are all in custody.



Police say this shooting happened at the Starts Right Here charter school in downtown Des Moines. BREAKING UPDATE: Des Moines police say two students are now dead, one staff member still in the hospital.Three potential suspects are all in custody. Police say this shooting happened at the Starts Right Here charter school in downtown Des Moines. https://t.co/MRk6GinGno

As per the police, the suspect, armed with a 9mm handgun with an extended ammunition magazine, walked into the common area of the non-profit and began shooting at the two teenagers after Holmes tried to escort him out of the building.

The deceased victims and the suspect were allegedly rival gang members, according to authorities who classified the incident as a gang-related attack.

Des Moines resident Preston Walls was charged in connection to the shooting at the education center

Authorities have charged 18-year-old Des Moines resident Preston Walls with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and criminal gang participation. Walls is accused of killing two teenagers at the Starts Right Here nonprofit, a partner at Des Moines Public Schools since 2021.

Des Moines police spokesman Paul Parizek said in a news release on Monday that the attack on the non-profit was the result of a gang dispute between rival gang members. Expanding on the incident, the statement read:

“Walls, and both deceased victims, are known gang members, belonging to opposing gangs, and evidence indicates that these crimes were committed as a result of an ongoing gang dispute.”

K-12 School Shooting Database @K12ssdb Starts Right Here founder and CEO, Will Holmes, who is known by his stage name Will Keeps, was the staff member shot at the Des Moines charter school. He remains hospitalized as of Monday evening.



Two students were killed. Starts Right Here founder and CEO, Will Holmes, who is known by his stage name Will Keeps, was the staff member shot at the Des Moines charter school. He remains hospitalized as of Monday evening.Two students were killed. https://t.co/CpE6lzHOPg

William Holmes, the founder of the non-profit, was reportedly caught during the crossfire and was rushed to an area hospital. He remains in critical condition.

Following the incident, Walls allegedly fled the scene in a car with two other people and was tracked by a K-9 officer to the 1300 block of River Vista Drive.

The suspect was then detained, along with the other people in the car, who were released without charge. The suspect, however, was booked into the Polk County Jail. Police have not revealed the motive for the attack, but they believe it was not an isolated incident.

Starts Right Here (SRH), a non-profit organization, was started by R&B artist William Holmes to empower and motivate at-risk youth unable to attend school. The school works in partnership with Des Moines Public Schools to help students in the district’s Options Academy credit recovery program. Des Moines Public Schools interim Superintendent Matt Smith said in a statement:

"We are still waiting to learn more details, but our thoughts are with any victims of this incident and their families and friends. Starts Right Here is a valuable partner to DMPS, doing important work to help us re-engage students, and we stand by to support them during this critical time."

Pat Rynard @patrynard Gov. Kim Reynolds puts out statement on the Starts Right Here charter school shooting.



Compare to how she described the East High School shooting last year: "I think the tragedy is our system, our educational system is letting these kids down." Gov. Kim Reynolds puts out statement on the Starts Right Here charter school shooting.Compare to how she described the East High School shooting last year: "I think the tragedy is our system, our educational system is letting these kids down." https://t.co/rWrjiqPnx8

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who is part of the non-profit's advisory board, released a statement condoling the shooting incident that occurred a day after two mass shootings rocked the country.

Poll : 0 votes