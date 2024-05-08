What happened to Taylor Swift’s squad? 

2023 TIME's Person of the Year Taylor Swift has become one of the biggest names in the industry, especially after her incredibly successful Eras Tour. Naturally, she has a plethora of Hollywood's big names in her inner circle, including Ed Sheeran, Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Blake Lively, and the like.

The 34-year-old singer's eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, was released a few weeks back, and the songs conquered Billboard's Hot 100 list in the debut week itself. Swifties might be curious to know who she shares her successes with. Here is the list of all the celebrities in Taylor Swift's 'squad' and her relationship with them now.

A list of members in Taylor Swift's 'squad'

Here is an exhaustive list of all the big names that consider Taylor as close friends:

Cara Delevingne

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals (Image via Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Cara Delevingne made her first public appearance in Taylor Swift's life when she modeled in 2013's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Soon after, the two were spotted hanging out in public.

Cara has also featured in Taylor Swift's Bad Blood music video. Although Taylor and Delevingne are still social media friends, they have not been seen together in a long time. In fact, Cara didn't feature in Taylor's 'squad shirt' in the Look What You Made Me Do music video,

However, the actress supported Taylor amid her beef with Big Machine Records and Scooter Braun. In the June 2020 edition of Variety, Taylor described Cara Delevingne as "extreme, eccentric, hilarious, loving and deeply loyal."

Blake Lively

Tiffany & Co. Celebrates The Debut of the Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection (Image via Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)

Blake Lively and Taylor first met in 2015 and were seen hanging out in a theme park in Australia soon after. Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds even attended Taylor's famous Taymerica Fourth of July party in 2016.

Blake and Ryan Reynolds' daughter, James' voice is famously heard in Taylor Swift's 2017 song Gorgeous. The two have also been spotted at numerous parties and other gatherings. Lively and her husband were also present when Swift celebrated her 30th birthday.

In 2021, Taylor won the Grammy Album of the Year for Folklore and thanked Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and their kids in her acceptance speech. Blake Lively posted her pregnancy pictures in September of that year, and Swift also featured in one.

Hailee Steinfeld

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals (Image via Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld was a part of Taylor Swift's inner squad in her pre-2015 era. The actress featured in the Bad Blood music video and was a part of her 1989 stage walk when all the members of her famous 'squad' made an appearance.

Presently, it is unclear whether the two are still friends. In an interview with Seventeen Magazine, Steinfeld revealed that the two don't meet as often as people think, but they are amazing friends.

Emma Stone

96th Annual Academy Awards - Roaming Red Carpet (Image via Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Swift and Emma Stone met at 2008's Young Hollywood Awards and became close friends. In fact, Stone even invited Taylor to be her second in the premiere of her film Easy A.

Although the two don't have many photos together, they seem to be close even today. Stone also attended Taylor Swift's Reputation Tour in New Jersey in 2018.

Gigi Hadid

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals (Image via Marleen Moise/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift met Gigi Hadid for the first time in the 2014 pre-Oscars bash. Gigi Hadid seems to be one of her closest squad members and has spoken highly of Taylor in the past. She has also appeared in Taylor Swift's Bad Blood music video and was a special guest in one of her 1989 Tour performances.

Swift also made an appearance at the launch party of Gigi Hadid's cashmere brand, Guest in Residence, as a special guest. On Taylor's 29th birthday, Hadid posted an Instagram story calling Taylor a “blessing and an inspiration to me and so many.” In fact, the model and actress has also been seen in many of Taylor's other parties.

Lena Dunham

"Treasure" Press Conference - 74th Berlinale International Film Festival (Image via Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images)

The friendship between Taylor Swift and Lena Dunham started when she praised Taylor's Red album in 2012. The actress and writer said that she would've written papers on Taylor Swift's Red if it were there in her college days.

The two first met in public at the 2013 Grammys and Dunham also made an appearance in Taylor Swift's Bad Blood music video. the writer/actress was also a part of Taylor's Reputation Tour in 2018.

Besides dropping heartfelt birthday wishes and showering Taylor with love and praise in every interview, the writer/actress also chose Taylor as one of her bridesmaids in her wedding to Luis Felber.

Haim (band)

2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals (Image via Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift first hung out with Haim at the January 2015 Golden Globes party, and they took a trip to Hawaii later that month. Taylor Swift's dynamic with the Haim band started when both praised each other's music on Twitter.

The band opened Taylor Swift's 1989 Tour and collaborated with her on her 2020 album, Evermore. In February 2021, the singer posted a photo with the Haim sisters on her Instagram with the caption, "We meet up every Tuesday night for dinner and a glass of wine."

In July of that year, Taylor came on stage with the Haim sisters at a London concert. Finally, Taylor credited the Haim sisters when she released the teaser for her Midnights music videos.

Ed Sheeran

Glastonbury Festival 2017 - Day 4 (Image via Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift have performed together in many shows and are fast friends off the stage. The two performed together at 2012's Z100 Jingle Ball, and Ed was also featured in a song in her Red album. The Shape of You singer also collaborated with Taylor in her 2017 Reputation album.

In February 2020, an eyewitness reported to E! News that Taylor and her then-boyfriend Joe Alwyn were having dinner with Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn at a London restaurant to celebrate Joe's 29th birthday.

After Taylor released Midnights, Ed Sheeran posted an Instagram story urging fans to check out the new album.

Camila Cabello

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals (Image via Marleen Moise/Getty Images)

In an interview with Billboard, Camila Cabello revealed her fan moment with Taylor in 2015 when she was able to amass the courage to go up to Taylor and say how big a fan she was.

The two singers hit it off quickly as buddies when Taylor threw Camilla's 18th birthday party, which included high-profile guests like Steinfeld, Lorde, Haim, Gomez, etc.

Presently, Camilla Cabello and Taylor Swift are close friends.

Lorde

Glastonbury Festival 2022 - Day Five (Image via Kate Green/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift sent Lorde a bouquet after her single Royals went viral. Eventually, the two met up at Shake Shack and became fast friends.

In an interview with PopCrush, Taylor revealed that Lorde was one of the first to listen to her 1989 album even before it was released. According to the 14-time Grammy winner, Lorde gave great advice.

In 2017, a publication wrongly reported that Lorde and Taylor had had a fallout. However, Lorde was quick to report that it wasn't the case as she tweeted, "I want to say one more time that Taylor has been there for me in all my dark and light moments these past five years. All of them."

Selena Gomez

2022 AFI Fest - "Selena Gomez: My Mind And Me" Opening Night World Premiere - Arrivals (Image via Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Selena Gomez has been one of Taylor Swift's best friends since eternity. The two first met in 2005 when both were dating the Jonas brothers. Once they clicked, there was no looking back. In an onstage speech while performing with Taylor Swift in 2018, Gomez said,

"The reason why she’s [Swift’s] one of my best friends is because this person has never, ever judged me for a decision I’ve made. She’s always met me where I’ve been. She encouraged me when I had nothing to be encouraged about. And I don’t know if I would be as strong as I am if I didn’t have you and your family.”

Even today, Selena and Taylor are extremely close friends and support each other's works and promote whenever one releases a new song or album.

In 2019, Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance in an episode of her HBO Max cooking show. While introducing Taylor to the head chef, Gomez referred to Taylor as her "best friend".

Karlie Kloss

Christian Dior: Photocall - Womenswear Fall 2023 Show In Mumbai (Image via Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Christian Dior)

Karlie Kloss was a new model when she met Taylor. The two became friends during a 2014 road trip to Big Sur. Once considered Taylor's best friend, tabloids eventually started speculating that the two had a falling out. However, Kloss confirmed that she was still friends with Taylor in a 2019 interview with Time Magazine.

However, the model was previously seen partying with Scooter Braun when the Taylor-Braun debacle was on fire. This led to people speculating that the two had another rift.

With each new album and Eras Tour show, Taylor Swift's 'squad' seems to grow as people strive to befriend one of the biggest pop stars of the generation.