What happened to Trevor Noah? Daily Show host suing doctor and hospital for injuries sustained in botched procedure

The "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah" host allegedly sued orthopedic surgeon Dr. Riley J. Williams III and the hospital in the aftermath of his botched surgery in Manhattan, New York.

The surgery was conducted on 23 November 2020 but after realizing the consequences in November 2021, Trevor Noah, 37, according to a credible source, filed a lawsuit against the surgeon. The comedian claimed that the doctor and concerned staff were:

"careless in failing to treat and care in a careful and skillful manner."

jobadvisor.link @JobadvisorL Trevor Noah sues NYC Hospital for Special Surgery, orthopedic surgeon for ‘negligence’ Trevor Noah sues NYC Hospital for Special Surgery, orthopedic surgeon for ‘negligence’ https://t.co/UNyH0zCzic

What is going on with Trevor Noah?

Trevor Noah was admitted to the hospital from 25 August 2020 to 17 December 2020.

The lawsuit filed in New York Supreme Court by the comedian alleges that he was a patient under Williams who failed to provide professional care due to negligence. Trevor was admitted to the hospital for several medical reasons.

The comedian also claimed that the hospital neither provided proper information nor asked for consent about the medical treatment.

Further reports proved that the hospital failed to use appropriate surgical methods and misdiagnosed his treatments by not prescribing proper medications which caused him "serious personal injuries" including sickness, soreness, severe nervous shocks, mental anguish, physical pain and emotional distress.

Garth 💔 @_Calculator

’Doctor left me disabled’: Trevor Noah to sue surgeon over ‘botched surgery’ Apparently he asked the doctor to try make him funny and appealing’Doctor left me disabled’: Trevor Noah to sue surgeon over ‘botched surgery’ dailyvoice.co.za/lifestyle-ente… Apparently he asked the doctor to try make him funny and appealing ’Doctor left me disabled’: Trevor Noah to sue surgeon over ‘botched surgery’ dailyvoice.co.za/lifestyle-ente…

According to the lawsuit:

"Trevor C. Noah ... was prevented from engaging in his usual occupation for a long period of time, since some of his injuries are of a permanent nature, he will continue to suffer similar damages in the future."

Noah further delved into the matter:

" I have been damaged in an amount which exceeds the jurisdictional limits of all lower courts."

Since federal law prevented the hospital from discussing the treatment any further, the establishment offered the following comment on the allegation:

"We have shared with Mr. Noah's attorney a detailed rebuttal to the claims, which are meritless."

Also Read Article Continues below

According to an HHS website which states Trevor Noah's bio, Dr. Riley is a surgeon who specializes in knee, shoulder and elbow work at the hospital's Sports Medicine Institute.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul