What happened to Willie Spence? Tributes pour in as American Idol runner-up reportedly dies aged 23

American Idol contestant Willie Spence has passed away. The Season 19 runner up sustained injuries from a car accident that caused his death. Social media has been flooded with tributary messages since the news broke.

One of the first publications to report on Willie Spence’s passing was Douglas Now Local news. They announced that the youngster was in Tennessee at the time of his passing. In a Facebook post, the news outlet shared:

“We have no further details at this time. We extend our condolences to Willie’s family, friends, and fans. He was an extraordinary talent and a ray of light to millions across the world. He will be missed.”

Willie Pence was just 23 years old at the time of his death. His family had not released a public statement about his passing at the time of writing this article.

Prior to his death, Spence uploaded a video of himself singing in a vehicle on Instagram. The caption read:

“Lord you are my hiding place”🎤🥺..

Confirming the news of his death, K Michelle, Spence’s friend took to social media to upload a tributary message. She uploaded a carousel of images and videos of the two spending time together and wrote in the Instagram post’s caption:

“Honestly, i’m in shock. I’m in tears. My lord Willie. One of my favorite rebels, you just dm last week about my new single. It’s been years of you loving me and me loving you. I was so happy that the world got to experience that amazing gift you have. I’m really just done for tonight. This one hurts really bad! God why! R.I.p my baby @williespenceofficial I will always love your friend.”

Tributes pour in as Willie Spence passes away

Since news of the singer’s passing broke out, social media has been flooded with condolences messages. Netizens were shocked to hear about Willie Spence’s passing. Along with his latest Instagram post being filled with endless tributary messages, Twitter has also accumulated several tweets from fans where they have expressed grief over the shocking news.

A few tweets read:

#ProdbyJoshdidthat™ @Joshdidthat Smh RIP @Williespence one of the most genuine and humble artists I’ve ever worked with. Such a kind soul. Very rare to meet a person like you. Thankful I had a chance to create with you. Smh RIP @Williespence one of the most genuine and humble artists I’ve ever worked with. Such a kind soul. Very rare to meet a person like you. Thankful I had a chance to create with you.

✨TYLEELAH✨ @iamtyleelah prayers to his family 🏽 he could sing out of this world may he be remembered for ever 🕊️ Damn Willie Spence from American Idol passed awayprayers to his familyhe could sing out of this world may he be remembered for ever 🕊️ Damn Willie Spence from American Idol passed away 😖 prayers to his family 🙏🏽💙 he could sing out of this world may he be remembered for ever 🕊️✨

sommer ☀️ @_DearJune Willie Spence passing away makes me sick to my stomach man Willie Spence passing away makes me sick to my stomach man 😭

Latosha Phillips @Latosha35796958 🏾. R.I.P. Willie Spence, you were a phenomenal singer and loving young man🏾. #AmericanIdol R.I.P. Willie Spence, you were a phenomenal singer and loving young man 🙏🏾. #AmericanIdol

Blank @BlankBlank1842 Hearing word the @Williespence passed away in a car accident. He was just making waves. RIP Hearing word the @Williespence passed away in a car accident. He was just making waves. RIP

Hana Settles @KobeOverLeBron1 MY HEART IS BROKEN. God, please be with Willie Spence’s family. I cannot believe this right now. Wow… MY HEART IS BROKEN. God, please be with Willie Spence’s family. I cannot believe this right now. Wow… 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔

Mani🇳🇬 @Kemani_0718 RIP WILLIE SPENCE….JESUS my heart just broke RIP WILLIE SPENCE….JESUS my heart just broke💔

TRBD 🩸 @theRNBdrop RIP to Willie Spence 🕊



what a talented young man with a beautiful voice!



sending heartfelt condolences & continued prayers to his family and loved ones. RIP to Willie Spence 🕊 what a talented young man with a beautiful voice!sending heartfelt condolences & continued prayers to his family and loved ones. https://t.co/LgXebrHDWX

Who was Willie Spence?

Willie Spence has amassed a massive fan following worldwide after appearing on the 19th season of American Idol. He sang Diamonds by Rihanna during his audition and was accepted into the show by all three judges, including Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

During the show’s finale, the Douglas, Georgia-native crooned Georgia on My Mind by Ray Charles, A Change is Gonna Come by Sam Cooke and Stany Up by Cynthia Erivo. Spence finished second behind winner Chayce Bekham.

Last May, the singer and 2nd runner-up Grace Kinstler took to the stage to perform for American Idol’s 20th anniversary special, which was also dubbed “The Great Idol Reunion.”

The singer specialized in gospel and big diva music. Since his departure from the show, he has been performing live at various concerts and was also reportedly planning to record new music.

At the time of writing this article, Spence had amassed 483k followers on his verified Instagram account.

Poll : 0 votes