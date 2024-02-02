What is the history behind Katie's law? Details explored ahead of Dateline: Unforgettable on Oxygen

Katie Sepich was the victim of a brutal assault and r*pe in 2003, and her case is explored in detail in the upcoming episode of NBC's Dateline: Unforgettable. The series focuses on gripping true crime narratives and delves deep into the details of each case to clear facts for viewers.

Katie Sepich, a 22-year-old college student from New Mexico was found dead near a landfill in Las Cruces, New Mexico. She was out with her friends visiting bars and finally going to attend a house party the night before her murder.

It took almost half a decade for the police to find her murderer and it led to a groundbreaking addition to the Federal legislation, that is now known as Katie's Law. Details about the case and the formation of Katie's Law will be showcased on February 1, 2024, at 8 PM EST on season 3, episode 3 of Dateline: Unforgettable.

Katie Sepich's murder case spurred a change in Federal legislation, now known as Katie's Law

In 2003, 22-year-old Katie Sepich was found brutally assaulted and thrown in a landfill near her house in New Mexico. The college student returned home after a night of partying however, she was attacked outside her bedroom window by a man who was later identified as Gabriel Avila.

In an interview with Dateline, Katie's mom, Jayann Sepich revealed that Katie had a condition that afflicted her since childhood. Katie had a husky voice and she was unable to scream ever since she was a child. This led to Katie being unable to cry out for help.

Katie Sepich's murderer Gabriel Avila was, however, arrested for breaking an apartment with a knife. As per the Albuquerque Journal, he was convicted of aggravated burglary and intent to commit aggravated assault.

He got freed on bond and made a run for it before being captured in November 2004. After evading law enforcement for nearly a full year, Avila was apprehended once more and sentenced to nine years in jail. A DNA sample was taken when Avila was incarcerated, but testing wasn't done until nearly two years.

When the police had initially found DNA evidence on Katie’s body back in 2003, her parents were hopeful that the murderer would be caught promptly by matching the evidence. However, in New Mexico (and numerous other states) it was illegal to take DNA when someone was arrested. A DNA sample could only be entered into the system if someone was convicted and sent to prison.

When Gabriel Avila was finally convicted and sent to prison, his DNA sample was collected. It took two years to get it tested however, when a partial match with the DNA from Katie's crime scene was found, the police quickly sprung into action. Confrontation by the police led to Avila confessing his crime.

Katie's Law is a landmark change in the legislation that was proposed in New Mexico State in 2006. Alternatively referred to as the Katie Sepich Enhanced DNA Collection Act of 2010, this federal law gives states financial support to establish upgraded and minimum DNA collection procedures for felonies.

Katie Sepich's parents are a major reason why this law was enforced as a federal law. They advocated for the change in law after DNA sampling helped the police catch their daughter's murderer. In a testimony before the Pennsylvania State Legislature Jayann Sepich said the following:

"I have to tell you, I was stunned. I knew that when someone was arrested, they take their fingerprints, they take their photograph. But it was illegal to use the most advanced, accurate scientific tool available to identify horrible monsters that are hunting down and slaughtering our children."

She along with her husband advocated for the change in the law because a quicker DNA collection would help police solve such murder cases a lot more promptly. She would not take 'No' for an answer and her resilience sparked a nationwide campaign that brought the law into actuality.

Katie's Kaw will be discussed in detail in a two-hour-long episode of Dateline: Unforgettable titled The Woman Who Couldn't Scream. Airing on February 1, 2024, at 8 p.m. on NBC, the episode will also delve deep into the details of the assault and murder.