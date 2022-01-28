What is Ian Ousley's ethnicity? Actor cast as Sokka in upcoming live-action Avatar series accused of lying about Cherokee heritage

Actor Ian Ousley is being accused by netizens of lying about his ethnicity to get the role of Sokka in Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender. The 19-year-old was reportedly listed as an actor from the Cherokee tribe, which is being proven to be false by fans. People on Twitter are now demanding that Netflix look into the actor’s ethnicity.

Many fans who were doubtful about Ian Ousley’s ancestory dug into legal documents stating that he had not been listed as a member of the tribe. A quick Google search also showed that the 13 Reasons Why actor is Caucasian.

An Avatar: The Last Airbender fan account on Twitter, @7genvoices went through great lengths to confirm the actor's ethnicity. They told The Daily Dot that they began researching about Ousley’s ethnicity as they were sure the actor was lying.

Internet questions Ian Ousley’s ethnicity

The fan account verified his ethnicity by looking into the federal government's approved list of Cherokee tribes. This would include the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians, and the Cherokee Nation.

All three groups have confirmed that the actor is not a member of their tribe.

@7genvoices also posted a screenshot confirming that Ousley is part of the Southern Cherokee Nation of Kentucky, which has not been recognized by the federal government. The same group has been deemed as a “fake tribe" by the fan account.

7genvoices @7genvoices just in!!!! proof ian ousley (sokka) is enrolled in a fake tribe and not cherokee (continued on next) just in!!!! proof ian ousley (sokka) is enrolled in a fake tribe and not cherokee (continued on next) https://t.co/kafwQ2da55

Reddit user Cheyguy7 also commented,

A Change.org petition has also been created to demand Netflix verify the actor’s claims of Cherokee heritage. At the time of writing this article, the petition had over 334 signatures.

Kitsu @yeonjijii



just google Ian Ousley ethnicity and you'll find it. don't have a specific source. @oakandleather the actor of sokka lied about being native american to get a role in the live action of atla.. but he's actually just the whitest white guy with no ties to any indigenous tribejust google Ian Ousley ethnicity and you'll find it. don't have a specific source. @oakandleather the actor of sokka lied about being native american to get a role in the live action of atla.. but he's actually just the whitest white guy with no ties to any indigenous tribejust google Ian Ousley ethnicity and you'll find it. don't have a specific source.

David Park @realdavidpark1 I feel terrible for the actual Indigenous actor that was up for Sokka before Ian Ousley took it.

Lying about your race…is appalling. And should not be taken lightly. I feel terrible for the actual Indigenous actor that was up for Sokka before Ian Ousley took it.Lying about your race…is appalling. And should not be taken lightly.

alex 🖤 @readtvd this whole situation just shattered all my hopes for it can netflix just fire ian ousley and recast him so i can be excited for the atla adaptation againthis whole situation just shattered all my hopes for it can netflix just fire ian ousley and recast him so i can be excited for the atla adaptation again 😐 this whole situation just shattered all my hopes for it 😭

🌟Moon Bear is sick💔🌟 @Giizis_Makwa @MagicBranch Please check the information on Ian Ousley. He is using red face and faking being a native. This puts your actual Native actors in harms way. @MagicBranch Please check the information on Ian Ousley. He is using red face and faking being a native. This puts your actual Native actors in harms way.

As followers continued to question the actor’s ethnicity, Twitter user @avatarnews_ tweeted that Ousley’s friend Christabelle Marbun denied Ousley being white. Ousley and Marbun follow each other on Instagram.

Ian Ousley's friend defends his ethnicity (Image via @avatarnews_/Instagram)

Marbun commented under an Instagram post,

“He isn’t white, he’s my friend and he’s native and asian. Don’t believe what you see on the internet.”

As discussions about Ousley’s ethnicity continue online, neither Netflix nor the actor himself has responded.

