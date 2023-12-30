What If...? Season 2 Episode 9 ending explained: How does Captain Carter and Kahhori stop Doctor Strange Supreme

What If...? Season 2 saved its biggest for last, as episode 9 saw Captain Carter and Kahhori take on Doctor Strange Supreme. In the episode titled "What If... Strange Supreme Intervened?" we see Stephen try to resurrect his universe through a forge that would require a huge sacrifice. Not wanting to sit in the back and watch it happen, Captain Carter and Kahhori join forces to stop him.

This is what the entirety of What If...? Season 2 had been building up for, and it acts as a sequel to the episodes of Kahhor and Captain Carter while also finishing off Strange Supreme's arc in the show. Not only that, but we also get a tease of what's supposed to come next, as season 3 of What If...? has already been confirmed.

Captain Carter and Kahhori fight Doctor Strange Supreme in What If... Season 2 finale

Expand Tweet

In season 1 of What If...?, we saw Doctor Strange go crazy in the aftermath of Christine Palmer's death. Not being able to resurrect her and learning that they were never meant to be together, Strange's grief leads to the death of his world as he constantly tries to change fate.

Season 2 of What If...? pretty much puts an end to that arc, with Doctor Strange trapping universe killers as a self-imposed punishment for causing his world's death. When one of them escapes, he enlists the assistance of Captain Carter to capture and return them. Carter wants him to send her home in exchange.

Expand Tweet

Carter embarks on the mission and soon learns that the escaped universe killer is Kahhori and that Strange is sacrificing all the universe killers to a forge that will bring Christine and his world back. This leads to Carter and Kahhori confronting Strange, but he can beat them both, which prompts Captain to start a prison riot as she frees everyone who had been captured by Strange.

Free from his grasp, Carter and Kahhori make their way to the forge, and along the way, the former receives an Infinity Suit as well, which is loaded with all the gems. At the forge, Strange confronts them, which causes another fight and leads to him opening up a portal to sacrifice everyone.

Expand Tweet

While their powers can't match Strange's, some of the universe's killers give their weapons over to Carter and Kahhori. Carter receives the helmet of Hela and the sword of Hulk-Thor, while Kahhori receives Mjolnir and the Ten Rings.

Carter distracts Strange now that he can fight him, while Kahhori saves everyone else and sends them back to their universes. Strange eventually comes to his senses and sacrifices himself to destroy the forge at the end.

Carter is then greeted by the Watcher who reveals that he sent Kahhori back to her home and shows her that Strange's world has been reinstated with Christine alive. When he offers Carter the chance to go back home, she agrees but asks him if they could take a more scenic route.

The episode ends with the Watcher showing her the multiversal tree that was seen at the end of Loki Season 2, which might hint at what's next to come.

Expand Tweet

What If...? Season 3 has been confirmed for 2024, so we can expect the show to continue from here. All episodes of the show are currently available on Disney+ Hotstar.