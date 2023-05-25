What did James Harrison do? Johnston Rhode Island shooting leaves two dead and one injured

On Wednesday, May 24, Johnston man James Harrison allegedly killed two people and injured one in a Rhode Island shooting. According to USA Today, the incident occurred at approximately 7:30 am. Harrison reportedly shot the three victims in connection with what was described by the police as a "domestic dispute."

The suspect was charged with attempting to flee the scene of the crime in a vehicle before being shot dead by officers after engaging them in gunfire during a car chase. No officers were hurt. The case currently remains under investigation by Rhode Island authorities. They noted that, according to police records, James Harrison has no criminal record. The names of the victims have not yet been made public by officials.

The timeline of the allegations against James Harrison

According to Turnto10, Johnston is a small town that is approximately 10 miles West of Providence, Rhode Island. On Wednesday morning, several shots were fired by suspected gunman James Harrison in a residential area.

After residents reported the gunshots, the police arrived to discover one dead in the suspect's home, while the other was killed in a neighborhood dispute. A third victim, identified as a 15-year-old girl, sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.

After the shooting was reported, authorities in Johnston and its surrounding areas were on high alert, having discovered that the suspect had fled the scene. Michael Winquist, the police chief of Cranston, said that multiple police departments were involved in the chase. At 9:30 am, a Cranston officer saw James Harrison driving in an SUV.

James Harrison and the pursuing officers exchanged dozens of gunshots after being discovered, according to Winquist. Harrison was also accused of driving the wrong way on a major road and swerving into multiple police vehicles.

As a result, Harrison's SUV hit a rock and became immobile. Officers said that he exited the SUV and fired more shots at the authorities. In response, officers fatally gunned him down. No police personnel were injured in the incident.

Darnell Weaver, the Rhode Island State Police Colonel, said that James Harrison was pronounced dead at the scene. The deadly shooting of the suspect by police officers is being investigated by the State Attorney General's Office, a step Weaver described as standard protocol. Investigators have not revealed the links between the victims and the suspected gunman.

59-year-old Russell Thompson, a superintendent at a construction site, said that he was near the overpass where Harrison was gunned down by officers. Thompson said that during the incident, he heard over 50 shots fired. Authorities have not yet disclosed the details behind the encounter between Harrison and Rhode Island officers.

