What is Johanna Leia's nationality? All about Drake's rumored girlfriend's ethnic background

Drake and Johanna Leia were first seen at a basketball game. They were later spotted at a private dinner and many people thought that they might be taking the next step in their relationship.

At a Sierra Canyon game, Drake was standing behind Johanna Leia. Many people posted their reactions on Twitter saying that Drake and Michael B Jordan may have attended the game because of Johanna Leia.

Drake, Amari Bailey and Johanna Leia have not given their reactions to the tweets posted by the public. There have been other rumors saying that Johanna Leia might be Drake’s new girlfriend.

Johanna Leia’s nationality and her ethnic background

Johanna Leia is a model, entrepreneur, and reality TV star from Los Angeles. She was seen on Bringing Up Ballers. The series is about Johanna and four entrepreneurs from Chicago, and they would not stop until their businesses are successful.

Born in Los Angeles and raised in Chicago, she started businesses in Chicago. Leia has around 296k followers on Instagram and has worked with many brands. Her feed includes hot-girl model shots and posts related to her family. She is the mother of Sierra Canyon HS basketball player Amari Bailey.

It was recently reported that Johanna Leia might be dating Drake, but she was previously associated with NBA athlete Alfonzo McKinnie. McKinnie was helping Amari improve his basketball skills.

There were rumors about Leia’s plastic surgery. She reportedly has improved facial features. But there is no evidence about Leia’s plastic surgery.

Johanna Leia belongs to a mixed ethnic background. She follows Christianity and is American in black by race. Apart from Amari, she is also the mother of a daughter, Savannah.

Edited by Gautham Balaji