What did John Boyega say about dating rules? Star Wars actor's comments on love life spark racism debate online

John Boyega recently discussed dating and what he looks for in a partner. In an interview with GQ, the actor explained why he isn't in a rush to settle down. Boyega said:

"Both [work and job] are a priority. That’s changed. I’m 30 now. From 28, I just worked on getting peace and getting myself together. Moving with honesty and transparency. No misleading. No lying. And being devoted to what I commit myself to."

In the same interview, Boyega discussed his dating preferences, stating that he only dates black people. He stated:

"I only date Black, then it's about chemistry, personality, goals. Is there a synergy? Can I help you? Can you help me?"

However, his take on only dating dark-skinned women riled up netizens, who were not pleased with his response. Twitter users expressed both support and opposition to his comments about his dating life, which sparked debates about racism. While some social media users supported Boyega, others were disappointed in his response.

As previously stated, John Boyega revealed in an interview with GQ that he prefers dating black women. He also mentioned that he has some ground rules when it comes to being romantically involved with someone.

While claiming that "I only date Black people," John Boyega also stated that "chemistry, personality, and goals" are important factors to consider when dating. He went on to say that he hopes he and his partner will have a similar "synergy." The actor said:

"I’m very disciplined in the type of women I speak to. They don’t want you in their business. Being in the public eye, they would prefer if you had the wife and family. It’s the ultimate PR package. But my parents have been together for 35 years. There’s nothing that this world can do in terms of pressure to make me be inspired by anything else but my parents."

Boyega's interview sparked some debate about racism, with one Twitter user claiming that a white celebrity saying the same thing in public would be 'racist.' Netizens reacted more strongly when John Boyega replied to the now-deleted- tweet. He had said:

"When they talk about preffering brunettes or blondes they’re not talking about a wig. My preference is not a topic for debate. [sic]"

How did the rest of Twitter react to racism claims against John Boyega?

John Boyega's reply to the tweet was well-received by netizens who praised the actor for standing up for himself. Siding with Boyega, many users noted that he has been right in opening up about his dating preferences.

angel ᚦ @thunderquills @JohnBoyega why is everyone so focused on other people’s preferences tho @JohnBoyega why is everyone so focused on other people’s preferences tho

José Mario Requena @JocMarioRequena @JohnBoyega Besides if you like what you like, just like it and shut up. Why does everyone's opinions and attractions need to be up for debate? @JohnBoyega Besides if you like what you like, just like it and shut up. Why does everyone's opinions and attractions need to be up for debate?

kotera_sketch @AppoloniaCounc1 @JohnBoyega So preferring to date your own race is racist 🤨...🤦🏾‍♀️at this point they're going to start a debate about fruit being racist @JohnBoyega So preferring to date your own race is racist 🤨...🤦🏾‍♀️at this point they're going to start a debate about fruit being racist

Netizens backed Boyega, who had previously delivered a powerful speech at a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020. In his speech, Boyega spoke against racism while supporting victims, George Floyd, Sandra Bland, Trayvon Martin and Stephen Lawrence. During a part of his speech, he said:

"I don't know if I'm going to have a career after this, but f*** that."

Zylo @Zylo_Ranx @dommie_nic @thunderquills @JohnBoyega Not at all. Nobody calls someone racist because they date their preference. Not one @dommie_nic @thunderquills @JohnBoyega Not at all. Nobody calls someone racist because they date their preference. Not one

Slaglore @slaglore @RyansUFCpage @JohnBoyega Hey everyone. Racism is solved! This one is willing to date “outside his race”. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♀️ @RyansUFCpage @JohnBoyega Hey everyone. Racism is solved! This one is willing to date “outside his race”. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♀️

Some of his fans also supported him by hilariously tweeting about their willingness to be his partner. In response to a WIRED tweet in which John Boyega revealed that he has been going on dates, some users joked:

The Twitter user whose tweet sparked the huge debate on racism has deleted the same.

