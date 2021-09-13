What is Josh Homme’s net worth? “Queens of the Stone Age” singer’s fortune explored amid restraining order controversy

Josh Homme recently grabbed the headlines after he found himself embroiled in a shocking family scandal. The 48-year-old’s sons have accused him of shouting at their mother, and drinking and driving with them in the car.

Both his sons have filed a domestic violence restraining order against Homme through their mother, Brody Dalle. They mentioned they are scared of their father.

The description of an incident in the legal documents says that Josh Homme allegedly grabbed the private parts of his son, Orrin. Other allegations include physical abuse and threatening ex-wife Brody’s boyfriend.

Net worth of Josh Homme

Josh Homme at the Soundwave Music Festival (Image via Getty Images)

Also known as Joshua Michael Homme, he is a well-known singer, musician, songwriter, and record producer. He has been the founder, primary songwriter, and member of the rock band, Queens of the Stone Age, since 1996.

According to wealthypersons.net, the 48-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $15 million. Homme loves firearms and spends most of his money collecting the best ones. He owns several guns that include a Winchester gun, a shotgun, and a Beretta pistol. He is the owner of one car, a Chevvy.

Josh Homme and his ex-wife Brody Dalle purchased a house in Hollywood Hills for $2.5 million in 2012, before selling it for $4.75 million in 2020. They were also the owners of another house in Palm Desert, California. They brought it for $900,000 in 2010 and sold it for $975,000 in 2020.

He has earned a lot as a member of Queens of the Stone Age and from the commercial success of his band’s albums. Homme was born to a rich family and is the richest member of his band.

Born on May 17, 1973, Josh Homme is also the co-founder of the rock band, Eagles of Death Metal. It was formed in 1988 and he used to play drums and bass for their studio recordings and performed with them.

Homme’s attorney speaks

The singer’s attorney, Susan Wiesner, said:

“Ms. Dalle has previously brought these claims to the police, DCFS, and the presiding judge of the family law court, all of whom have declined to take any action based upon these spurious claims.”

Brody Dalle filed for legal separation from Josh Homme after their divorce in 2019. A restraining order was issued against the star after he reportedly went to Brody’s house in a drunken condition and attacked her.

His sons have requested restraining orders from the court that would keep Homme 100 yards away from them and their family dog.

