What is Kelly Slater's net worth? Surfing legend's wave pool tech used for The Ultimate Surfer

Kelly Slater is to surfing what Michael Phelps is to swimming. The 11-time world champion is back to catching waves, only this is time as a special correspondent on ABC's The Ultimate Surfer.

Kelly Slater is the greatest surfer of all time. There are no two ways about it. In a career spanning three-plus decades, the 49-year-old held significant records, including 11 world titles and 55 victories. He was just 20 when he clinched his maiden world title.

Kelly Slater's net worth

According to a Celebrity Net Worth report, Kelly Slater's estimated net worth is $25million. And it didn't just come from winning titles.

For the longest time, he was associated with Quiksilver, a surfwear brand he left in 2014 to launch his own line of eco-friendly clothing, Outerknown. Two years later, he designed a line of surfboards and established Purps, his beverage firm.

Kelly Slater's paychecks also came from Baywatch, as he played Jimmy Slade on the hit NBC series. He also scored acting gigs during this time, featuring in The Endless Summer 2 (1994) and One Night at McCool's.

All about Kelly Slater's million-dollar surf resort and wave pool technology

In 2020, he was in talks with entrepreneur Michael Schwab to build a 400-acre surf resort, a $250million investment. The La Quinta property will reportedly feature a 150-room hotel, 600 homes, and an 18-million-gallon wave pool.

Unfortunately, there's been no update since reports about the project first came about.

But all's not lost. Kelly Slater's entrepreneurial passion then kicked in, driving him to launch the wave pool technology. The idea was to create an authentic surfing experience for all.

Readers will see it for themselves when surfers battle it out on human-made waves on The Ultimate Surfer.

The Kelly Slater Wave Co explains on its site:

"The system provides tailored waves for all levels of surfers. Its Dial-a-Wave technology is extremely 'tunable,' modifying wave form, height, and power from one wave to the next. One wave can feature a pro doing progressive airs with the next wave delivering a smooth roller for youngsters on soft tops."

The show will premiere on ABC on August 23, Monday, at 10 pm Eastern Time (ET). The eight-episode reality series will have 14 surfers vying for $100,000, The Ultimate Surfer title, and an opportunity to compete in the WSL Championship Tour.

Edited by Ravi Iyer