What is Kevin and Frankie Jonas' reality show all about? Claim to Fame details explored

The Jonas Brothers are back. Kevin and Frankie Jonas are all set to host the new unscripted show Claim to Fame on ABC.

The hosts will challenge the relatives of famous celebrities to go undercover and make their own mark and win $100,000 grand prize on the new show.

All about Claim to Fame on ABC

The new ABC show Claim to Fame will challenge celebrity relatives to "step outside their famous family member's shadow and live together under one roof, concealing their identity and lineage in the quest for their own fame and fortune."

Similar to the Big Brother format, there will be 12 players in the series who will be isolated from the outside world. These contestants will form alliances in the house, play DNA detective, and participate in challenges while trying to conceal the identities of their relatives. They will have to keep themselves safe to be called the winner of the show and win a $100,000 grand prize.

Kevin Jonas will host the show along with his youngest brother, Frankie Jonas. Kevin had already made his mark in the music industry along with his brothers Joe and Nick, but brother Frankie, who was called as “Bonus Jonas," came into the limelight with his own thing much later.

The 21-year-old is now one of the most popular stars on TikTok where he expresses himself and makes jokes, making nearly 2 million followers laugh. Due to his own claim to fame and rising popularity, the singer was signed with UTA last year.

Frankie did a voice over in the English-language version of Hayao Miyazaki’s 2008 film Ponyo. He even appeared in several episodes of the Disney Channel sitcom Jonas in 2009-10.

The reality show, whose premier date is yet to be declared, is produced by Kinetic Content in association with the newly formed alternative production unit of Walt Disney Television.

The reality series is executive produced by Eric Detwiler, Scott Teti, and Chris Coelen. Paul Osborne, who has worked on reality shows Big Brother and Celebrity Wife Swap, will serve as the showrunner and executive producer with Brian Smith as director and also an executive producer.

Edited by Sabika