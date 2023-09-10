What is a Kitten Heel? 5 Best Kitten Heels to Invest in 2023

Kitten heels are the type of shoes that are often associated with older ladies. Still, the irony is that kitten heels were initially designed in the 1950s with the intention of making it a form of training heels for girls who had not yet come of age—kittens, as they were deemed too young to wear the grown women's high-heel stilettos.

The kitten heels are just shorter versions of the stilettos, with slight curves elevating the heels from the backs of the shoes. Kitten heels are usually below 5 cm and are more comfortable than the stilettos. They are trendy and come in various forms to suit one's preferences.

Hence, whether someone is of the opinion that kitten heels belong to older or younger ladies, the fact remains that kitten heels are back in fashion. As is the trend these days, almost everyone is seen wearing them. On that note, here are some of the kitten heels that would be worth the investment in 2023.

The Dolce Vita Daizy Heels and 4 other kinds of kitten heels that are hot and happening in 2023

1. The Mango Kitten Heel Sandals

A closer look at the Mango Kitten Heel Sandals (Image via Mango Website)

One look at these understated beauties, and fashion enthusiasts will be sold. The design is simple and elegant, complementing an individual's casual outfits flawlessly. The square-toed sandals come in two colors—white and black—and these neutral colors add that touch of sophistication without putting much effort. With a heel length of 1.57 cm, anyone can be assured of comfort and style when they make a purchase.

The Mango Kitten Heel Sandals are available for $59.99 on Mango’s official website.

2. The Suzanne Rae Maryjane Shoes

A closer look at the Suzanne Rae Maryjanes (Image via Suzzanerae Website)

With the retro look back in fashion, fashionistas will surely stand out from the crowd in these back-to-school shoes. Whether pairing them with A-line dresses or wearing them with classy trousers and vintage blouses, these glossy caramel leather of the Maryjanes will immediately grab attention.

The Suzanne Rae Maryjane Shoes are currently retailing for $517 on the company's official website.

3. The Ronstadt Boot in Cognac

A closer Look at the Ronstadt Boot in Cognac (Image via Ronstadt Website)

Kitten heels aren't just restricted to sandals and slippers, the boots, too, have joined the league. To amaze the fashion enthusiasts, these Ronstadt boot is sure to leave them looking chic and comfy all day long. Moreover, it helps that they are knee-length, giving the illusion that the wearer is taller than they actually are. Besides, the brown color is just the perfect fit for the Fall season.

Interested buyers can shop them on the Brotherveilles website for $995.

4. The Dolce Vita Daizy Heels

A closer look at the Dolce Vita Daisy Heels (Image via Dolce Vita Website)

When one see these heels, the first word that comes to mind is 'fairytale,' or something similar along those lines. These heels look like a dream with the delicate ankle ties and floral patterns. As such, they are perfect for spring and summer. In addition, the Lilac Stella color of the heels and straps is a visual representation of ballet-meets- boho, so to pair them with shorts or skirts will only enhance the beauty of these heels.

Rush now to the Dolce Vita website to shop these heels on sale for $109.90.

5. The Schutz Dethalia Leather Sandals

A closer look at the Schutz Dethalia Sandals ( Image via Schutz Website)

These sandals' modern design and minimalist allure will convince anyone to make the quick purchase. The sandals are available in an array of colors, ranging from honey beige, black, platina gold with a metallic sheen, new wood, and flame orange. Irrespective of whether someone chooses to go for a formal or a casual look, these heels are just a perfect addition to one's heels collection.

These sandals are available for purchase at a price of $123.74 on their website, with an additional 60% discount on the flame orange variant.

Kitten heels are a perfect blend of comfort and style, and one may even consider themselves lucky now that various shoe brands are jumping on the trend and making them in exciting and unique designs. Whether one's style is conservative and minimalist or bold and colorful, they will indeed find a pair that suits their preferences.