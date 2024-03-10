What did Kyle Lewter do? Charges against Alabama political operative explored in the murder of Derek Walls

36-year-old Kyle Lewter, who is a suspect in the Derek Walls murder case, has now also been charged with s*xual torture. The Madison County Jail records confirmed this development, as reported by News 19.

Detectives believe that Lewter, an Alabama political operative, and Walls knew each other and an alleged physical altercation between them led to Walls' death. In a press release, officials said:

"It appears that there was a physical altercation between both individuals who were known to each other, which ultimately resulted in the death of Mr. Walls."

A GoFundMe page was recently launched by Walls' daughter, Shelby Thorson, to cover the victim's funeral expenses. It has already raised over $2,300 and aims to collect $5,000.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to s*xual abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

Kyle Lewter, a murder suspect, is now facing charges of s*xual abuse

On Wednesday, March 6, 2024, Derek Walls was found dead at a house on 1790 Capshaw Road. Police soon determined a suspect in the case and identified him as Kyle Lewter, who was charged with murder. A day later, the 36-year-old was also charged with s*xual torture in connection to Walls' murder, as per WAFF 48.

He has reportedly been charged with s*xual torture – s*x abuse using an inanimate object. With regard to the murder charge, Lewter has been detained without a bond. However, for the s*xual torture charge, a bond of $60,000 has been issued, as per 1819 News.

While a television news station reportedly stated that the victim was shot in the head, officials confirmed that the victim was in fact not shot. They shared an update and as per 1819 News, they stated:

"In an effort to ensure accurate information is shared with the public about Sheriff’s Office investigations we want the community to know that Sheriff’s Detectives confirmed very early at the crime scene on Thursday that the victim was NOT shot."

The suspect reportedly has connections in political circles

Expand Tweet

36-year-old Kyle Lewter reportedly has links in political circles especially in the Republic Party, as per 1819 News. WAFF reported that it was also discovered that Lewter is a member of the Madison County Young Republicans. As per WAFF 48, State Sen. Tom Butler said that he was "speechless" when he heard about Kyle Lewter's arrest. The suspect was reportedly the campaign chairman for Butler.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Brent Patterson stated that the authorities can't reveal further information about the case. News 19 shared Patterson's statement, in which he said:

"I am not at liberty to provide any further information regarding the case against Kyle Hayden Lewter. However, I can confirm that Sheriff’s detectives have updated the charges to include S*xual Torture, as of this afternoon."

Patterson added:

"This new charge pertains to the death investigation involving Mr. Walls and not correlated to any other case."

Kyle Lewter reportedly has links in political circles (Image via Facebook/@Marie Hopkins Shelton)

The Madison County Sheriff's Office stated that they are awaiting the autopsy report in order to determine the actual cause of Derek Walls' death. Further information about the case is currently awaited.