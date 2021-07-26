What is Kyle Richards' net worth? Exploring the RHOBH star's fortune as she recovers after being attacked by bees in viral video

Kyle Richards recently had a weekend to forget. She got stung by a bunch of bees at her house and was admitted to the hospital.

Kyle Richards's Instagram story 1/4 (Image via Instagram)

The popular actress stated in an Instagram story on July 25th that she had been sent to the ER after coming across a full-blown hive at her home in Beverly Hills. She was then attacked by the insects, sharing surveillance footage where she ran across the backyard while being chased by them.

Kyle Richards's Instagram story 2/4 (Image via Instagram)

The footage showed the bees getting all over Kyle Richards' hair and face and stinging her everywhere. The "Real Housewives" actress said she is allergic to bees, and it was a life and death moment for her. She managed to fend off the insects by jumping into her swimming pool.

Kyle Richards's Instagram story 3/4 (Image via Instagram)

Rescued and attended to by the local fire department, Kyle ensured to give them a shoutout the following day and shared a picture with them. She thanked them for helping.

Kyle Richards's Instagram story 4/4 (Image via Instagram)

The net worth of Kyle Richards

The actress has appeared in several films and television shows. She is a well-known television personality and philanthropist. Richards is famous for her appearance in the successful television show "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Kyle Richards' net worth is around $60 million. She started her career when she was four years old, and today, the socialite has managed a good amount of wealth for herself. Moreover, she is a familiar face on television.

Kyle Richards was even seen in one of Lady Gaga's music videos. She released her memoir in 2011 and has been a regular presence in films to television. The-52 year-old is still an important part of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

Her sister, Kim Richards, is also part of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Kyle Richards is married to a Los Angeles real estate agent, Mauricio Umansky. They married in January 1996, and she was four months pregnant at the time.

The two became parents to a daughter in June 1996. Kyle then gave birth to a second daughter in 2000 and a third in 2008.

After marrying Umansky, she converted herself to Modern Orthodox Judaism and is currently a resident of Encino, Los Angeles, with her husband and daughters.

