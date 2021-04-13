What is Madonna’s net worth? Singer shells out $19 million on The Weeknd’s Los Angeles mansion 

Legendary artist Madonna has reportedly closed a multi-million dollar deal to procure The Weeknd's mansion in Los Angeles, California.

Setting her back a whopping $19.3 million, Madonna is now the proud owner of the 12,500-square-foot-plus mansion. After being under the Weeknd's care since 2017, the keys are now in Madonna's hands as she cements her latest purchase.

A purchase of this size begs the question: What's Madonna's net worth?

Also read: Help Black Rob: Over $18,000 raised for ex-rapper on GoFundMe after video of him struggling to breathe goes viral

Madonna buys The Weeknd's mansion for $19.3 million

The Weeknd has sold his $19.3 million mansion to a fellow music icon: Madonna! https://t.co/Ge2HYftK10 — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) April 13, 2021

With a net worth of an estimated $500-800 million, splurging nearly $20 million on a mansion in Los Angeles is child's play for the vintage artist.

After just three years of owning the property, The Weeknd is ready to part ways with his home in LA. He bought the property for $18.2 million in 2017. Initially listed for over $25 million in mid-2020, the property saw a $6 million price cut, which enticed Madonna into swooping in and grabbing the once in a lifetime deal.

The house stands as the epitome of luxury, with seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a resort-style saltwater pool, a wine cellar, an eight-stall barn, 1,200 square foot guesthouse, and a five-car parking garage across a nearly three-acre expanse.

Advertisement

No stranger to snapping up prime property for herself, Madonna has procured homes in various parts of the world, including a penthouse on the East Coast in Manhattan, New York. She also has a home on the other side of the Atlantic with a $10 million dollar property in London, England.

Also read: Jaden Hossler and Nessa Barrett's relationship sparks furor online, after Mads Lewis breaks down during podcast