What is the Mandela effect? Quantum Physics expert provides insight on evidence of multiple realities through reports of false memory syndrome

On July 21, discussions over the Mandela Effect began again as the world's largest particle accelerator was turned on for a third time after nearly three years of maintenance.

For the first time ever, the accelerator observed three exotic particles. As the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) is up and running, many teams have been involved in searching the Higgs Boson a.k.a. the "god particle" and evidence of dark matter.

The term 'Mandela Effect' was coined in 2009 by paranormal consultant Fiona Broome. It refers to a widespread misconception about the former President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela. The misconception states that he passed away in the 1980s while he was still in prison. However, in reality, Mandela was liberated in 1990, and eventually passed away in 2013.

Delving into the Mandela Effect and its connection with pop culture

Since July 5, Cynthia Sue Larson, a Quantum Physics expert, has been on the lookout for "reality shifts and Mandela Effects" or in other words, solid evidence of several universes, timelines, and details on space-time continuity.

Larson has been working on finding out if the reality that we know has been distorted by the Large Hadron Collider (LHC).

While speaking to Motherboard, the Quantum Physics expert said that she has been paying attention to whether reports of the concerned effects have increased now that CERN's Large Hadron Collider is back up and running. She added:

“So far I’ve not yet noticed large-scale reports of new Mandela Effects in the past day or so, though it does seem there is a large and growing interest in the Mandela Effect.”

For the uninitiated, the Mandela Effect is an interesting conspiracy theory in which many people misremember similar things about pop culture or lifestyle.

According to Vice, the scientists at the University of Chicago have recently described the effect as "an internet phenomenon" that reports "shared and consistent false memories for specific icons in popular culture."

While this phenomenon has no clear explanation, social media users and conspiracy theorists have involved the Conseil Européen pour la Recherche Nucléaire or CERN as the main body who has been causing these typically unjustifiable episodes.

CERN's employee responds to the Mandela Effect theories

A particle physicist named Clara Nellist, who is involved with the CERN’s ATLAS, a Large Hadron Collider experiment, noted that she has seen a lot of "videos go viral making claims about CERN." As per VICE, she elaborated on the same:

"When I see that (conspiracy videos) it tells me we need to communicate even further, because they’re getting informed by the conspiracy theories they hear."

Nellist often posts on the social media platform TikTok with the username @ParticleClara where she speaks about the Large Hadron Collider and sometimes about the conspiracy theories concerning CERN.

In one of her videos, she debunks a conspiracy theory on the name "Double STUFFED Oreos" that has been changed to "Double Stuf Oreos." The Particle Physicist replied:

“Look, bro, just because you misremembered something does not mean CERN is going around changing your Oreos... There are much higher energy particle collisions happening in our atmosphere all the time. What CERN is doing is tiny in comparison. I can promise you we’re not going around changing the labels on your food.”

The ATLAS Experiment has recorded its first collisions at the world-record-breaking energy of 13.6 tera electron volts (TeV). The Large Hadron Collider at @CERN has officially kicked off for Run 3! 🥳The ATLAS Experiment has recorded its first collisions at the world-record-breaking energy of 13.6 tera electron volts (TeV). #LHCRun3 The Large Hadron Collider at @CERN has officially kicked off for Run 3! 🥳👏The ATLAS Experiment has recorded its first collisions at the world-record-breaking energy of 13.6 tera electron volts (TeV). #LHCRun3

As Nellist tries to fight several misconceptions about CERN on social media platforms, especially TikTok, she has also noted that she gets the "curiosity" surrounding CERN and the concerned effect. According to VICE, she said:

"I completely get the curiosity and trying to understand the Mandela Effects—people have a strong memory of what they think something was, and then to see a contrast with that memory can be quite jarring...I think we should [to some extent] be honored and happy that we’re capturing the imagination of people because we’re at the forefront of science. People are interested in what we’re doing."

While there are many conspiracy theorists working on proving their theories about the Mandela Effect and CERN's involvement with it, no proper evidence or proof has been found yet.

