What did Mary Terry do? Incident explored as Wisconsin woman charged for fatally running over husband 

In a recent development, a 48-year-old Laona woman, Mary Terry, is set to go to trial in Wisconsin for the alleged intentional homicide of her husband, Donald Britten Jr. The judge ruled that there was sufficient evidence to proceed with the case.

Terry faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide and homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle for the events that transpired on October 19, 2023. According to reports by FOX 11, Terry is accused of hitting her husband with a truck, dragging him down the road, leading to his death. She was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol level nearly four times the legal limit at the time.

Mary Terry recently appeared in the Forest County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing, where the charges against her were outlined.

According to reports from WLUK-TV, police responded to a call about a man lying in the roadway, initiating a series of events that would lead to Terry's charges.

Upon the deputy's arrival at the scene, medical treatment commenced for Britten, who was found lying in the roadway. As medical attention was administered, Terry reportedly repeatedly inquired about Britten's death.

The initial account provided by Terry to the Wisconsin police introduces conflicting details. She initially claimed to be at home, discovering her truck on the street. She stated that she approached the truck but did not find Britten. Subsequently, she purportedly drove the truck back to her residence to retrieve her phone and then returned to the scene. Notably, she denied any involvement in striking Britten with the vehicle.

However, the investigation conducted by the authorities tells a different story. A preliminary breath test administered at the scene revealed a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .298. This high level is nearly four times the legal driving limit of .08.

According to reports, Terry altered her initial statement the day after the incident. Later she claimed that she and Britten were driving in the truck when an argument erupted over her bar, Barb's Place. Terry asserted that Britten dropped her off at home and continued driving.

Terry described looking out of her north-facing window later and seeing her truck parked up the road with Britten injured next to it. She alleged that she drove the truck back to her house to call 911, conveniently omitting the absence of her phone as mentioned the night before.

Throughout her revised statement, Terry adamantly denies hitting Britten with the truck, despite mounting evidence. Inspection of the truck revealed damage consistent with Britten's injuries, including dents matching the heights of his upper torso and hips.

Compounding the evidence, police found drag marks spanning 48 feet leading up to Britten's body, aligning with the injuries sustained and fabric patterns on his legs. The autopsy results pointed to blunt force trauma caused by compression as the preliminary cause of death.

Legal challenges and Plea Hearing in Wisconsin

In a recent court appearance on Tuesday, Mary Terry, a Wisconsin resident facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the death of her husband, Donald Britten Jr., saw her attorney, Albert Moustakis, announcing plans to challenge the criminal complaint.

During this initial court appearance, no preliminary hearing date was immediately set. Court records indicate that Forest County Judge Leon Stenz in Wisconsin opted to recuse himself from the case. Previously, a $50,000 cash bond was set in the case.

As the legal process continues, Mary Terry, now 49, is scheduled to enter a plea in Wisconsin to her charges on February 22. She might face 25 years in jail if found guilty.