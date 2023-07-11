What did Michael Grimm's wife say about her husband's health? AGT season 5 winner was hospitalized because of an unknown illness

Recently, an update was provided regarding America's Got Talent season 5 winner Michael Grimm's health. On Saturday, Michael's wife, Lucie Zolcerova-Grimm shared that although Michael had been released from the hospital, his recovery is still underway. As she shared the news on Michael Grimm's Instagram, she expressed her gratitude for the support fans have given him.

His fans have sent him hundreds of cards and wishes, which has left him "overwhelmed". Lucie Zolcerova-Grimm's post on Michael's Instagram read:

"He is now in a recovery facility for physical therapy, speech therapy. His mind and body has disconnected so we are working on reconnecting that. So he's been through a lot. I'm thrilled to say that his speaking voice is completely back. So the speech therapy portion of it has been very successful. He doesn't have a singing voice yet.”

Lucie Zolcerova-Grimm further added:

“He has gotten his mobility back. He is walking on his own and that's a huge thing for us, getting that leg strength back, getting his coordination and his equilibrium back, those were all massive things. That's probably his biggest win right now. It caused him to have this sort of disconnect.”

Despite knowing how to play guitar in his mind, he is physically unable to do so right now. Lucie Zolcerva-Grimm also mentioned that Michael is "anxious" to resume performing for his fans.

The health of Michael Grimm is improving every day

Michael Grimm's health issues initially began in May 2023. During that time, his wife opened up to his fans how hard it was for him to perform live. Especially after his appearance on Memorial Weekend, his wife shared how sick he got and wasn't responding to things like he used to.

According to Lucie Zolcerova-Grimm, Michael was shifted to the emergency room at the hospital because they thought he was suffering a "stroke", but they subsequently realized that wasn't the case. As of now, the couple hasn't disclosed any information on Michale's illness. The following was what his wife shared at that time:

"Michael has been in [the] ICU all week. For the safety of his health, they had to put him on a ventilator and sedate him pretty heavily. The good news is that the doctors were finally able to remove the ventilator today and he is breathing on his own. … They do still have him sedated so he doesn’t seize or flatline from the fluctuating blood pressure."

Michael's interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal on July 7 also revealed that he is recovering well and that his loved one is nearby to provide comfort. According to him:

"I’m doing much better. This has been an eye-opening experience for me in a big way, brother. That is putting it the best way I can. I’m still repairing, but I have my loved ones here with me."

Michael Grimm's condition is improving, but he is experiencing side effects from the medication he took while hospitalised. Among the side effects are hallucinations and anxiety. During this time, Lucie Zolcerova-Grimm also stated that Michael never appreciated her posting details about his health issues on social media. Still, due to the cancellation of his stage show, she felt it was the best way to let his followers know.

Michael Grimm was discharged from the hospital after spending two weeks in the ICU. He is currently undergoing "physical therapy," although the nature of his sickness has not been made clear.

