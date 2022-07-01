What is the Minion Cult on TikTok? Viral Despicable Me trend takes over platform ahead of Minions: The Rise of Gru premiere

The formation of the Minion Cult has been the latest buzz on TikTok this week. As is the case with most cults, it has gone viral on the platform. Other cults that have become popular on social media previously include The Lana Cult, Horchata Cult, and a few others.

The trending 'cult' on TikTok is not satanic in any manner. On social media, the word simply refers to a large group of people who share the same beliefs and interests.

TikTok users have been transforming their accounts to become a part of the trending cult that was inspired by the popular movie Despicable Me. As the name of the cult implies, fans of the Despicable Me franchise are using this trend as an opportunity to express their love for the cute yellow beings ahead of the release of the latest movie.

Minion Cult goes viral on TikTok, fans are delighted

If you come across the Minion Cult on your 'For you' page, you can consider checking it out if you are a fan of the titular entities. TikTok is constantly being flooded with posts related to the cult as the fanbase keeps multiplying. The videos with the hashtag #minioncult have gained over 6 million views on TikTok.

Users who are part of the cult have changed their profile pictures to a rather bizarre image of a person dressed in a minion costume.

Cult members spam their accounts with related content and comment on all the posts to indicate that they are a part of the cult. As cult members discover each other, they can follow one another and develop a sense of community.

💫 @Quackieedits Bro I saw someone gain over 100 thousand followers for the minion cult I hope that happens for me 🤞 Bro I saw someone gain over 100 thousand followers for the minion cult I hope that happens for me 🤞

Many of the cult members have gained hundreds of followers overnight as a result of being part of the viral trend.

Everything you need to know about Minions: The Rise of Gru ahead of its release

Mike McGranaghan @AisleSeat I'm screening MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU in the biggest auditorium in half an hour. I love those crazy little yellow guys. I'm screening MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU in the biggest auditorium in half an hour. I love those crazy little yellow guys. https://t.co/ihZJcGB8fr

Minions:The Rise of Gru is going to be an unforgettable adventure rooted in good, pure humor. The cute yellow creatures have to learn to work for their new master, a young Gru.

The movie is the fifth installment of the 'Despicable Me' franchise. The plot of the movie is set in the early 1970s amidst retro art, disco music, and colorful costumes, all signature classics of that era.

Gru is a 12-year-old fanboy of The Vicious 6, a super villain group. He hatches a plan to become evil enough to join them. Luckily, he gets his loyal followers, the Minions, to stir up some necessary mayhem. Together, Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto, a new character who wears braces and is desperate to please everyone, deploy their skills as they build their first lair with Gru.

They also get to experiment with their first weapons and execute their first missions. When the Vicious 6 ousts their leader, legendary fighter Wild Knuckles (Alan Arkin), Gru interviews to become their newest member.

It doesn't go well (to say the least), and the situation only worsens after Gru outsmarts them and suddenly finds himself the mortal enemy of the apex of evil. On the run, Gru will turn to an unlikely source for guidance, Wild Knuckles, and discover that even bad guys need a little help from their friends.

The movie will release on July 1, 2022.

