What is Neisseria meningitidis? New England teen consumes leftover noodles leading to leg amputation

A video of a 19-year-old New England teenager forced to amputate his legs after consuming leftover noodles has gone viral on YouTube. The explainer video posted by YouTuber Chubbyemu has been viewed over 900,000 times. The case was reported in March 2021 by The New England Journal of Medicine and is currently gaining immense traction.

Following a meal of leftover rice, chicken, and lo mein from a local restaurant, the teenager, referred to as “JC” in Chubbyemu's video, was admitted to the intensive care unit due to “shock, multiple organ failure, and rash.”

To add to the symptoms, JC suffered from high blood pressure, a fever of 105 degrees and pale skin, which eventually turned purple. In the video, the doctors stated that they observed: “small spots emerging all over his body.” Though they looked like bruises, they eventually turned deep reddish-brown.

After several tests due to breathing issues and severe vomiting, he was diagnosed with Neisseria meningitidis.

The teenager suffered a “prolonged hospital course” with several complications. All of his fingers and legs below the knees had to be amputated due to necrosis in the arms, legs and gangrene.

New England teenager’s disease explained

The Meningococcal disease is caused by the bacteria Neisseria meningitidis. Doctors learned that JC received only the first dose of the meningococcal vaccine before middle school. However, he did not receive the recommended booster dose of the vaccine.

The disease’s bacteria often infect the brain’s lining and spinal cord, leading to swelling. Other than those mentioned above, a few symptoms include a stiff neck, altered mental status, photophobia, and joint pain, amongst others.

The disease is often caused due to bacteria and viruses affecting the body. It primarily affects children and teenagers. Infections in the skin, respiratory tracts, and gastrointestinal tracts are often observed. Bacteria can also attack the nervous system to make the disease more life-threatening.

New England's JC also suffered from a purple skin rash, a sign of bacteremia, i.e., a bacterial infection in the bloodstream. This would indicate a medical emergency.

Psaki don’t go(he/him) @BertzFredrick How many teens and young adults have not had their meningococcal vaccinations? Will the politicized anti-vax movement around Covid affect rates of childhood and teen vaccination? There can be horrible consequences other than death from not getting vaxed. apple.news/AtncAF7zXR32Iq… How many teens and young adults have not had their meningococcal vaccinations? Will the politicized anti-vax movement around Covid affect rates of childhood and teen vaccination? There can be horrible consequences other than death from not getting vaxed. apple.news/AtncAF7zXR32Iq…

According to the medical journal report, the New England student “had a relatively good recovery,” considering the seriousness of the infection.

Medical practitioners stated in the video that the leftover food caused the deadly symptoms.

WebMD mentioned that leftover food must be stored at room temperature to avoid bacterial infection. The Mayo Clinic also said that food can only be kept in the refrigerator for three to four days before being thrown away.

Edited by Srijan Sen