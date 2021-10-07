What is Netflix's Squid Game rated? Age rating explored

As Netflix's Squid Game reaches new heights every single day, the craze surrounding it is growing as well. And many are interested in delving into the show head-on.

However, there are a couple of important things to know about the imagery the show portrays. It's not for the faint of heart or young audiences and has age limits imposed depending from country to country. Check out if it's suitable for you below.

What rating has Netflix's Squid Game received?

Depending upon the country, Netflix's Squid Game has been given different tags.

According to IMDB, the majority of countries have given the show a self-applied rating of 18 or above. Some European countries, such as Poland, Sweden, and United Kingdom, are rated for audience members 15 years old and above.

The general consensus around the show is that it is not suited for children or young audiences. It portrays on-screen death and bodily harm, as well as nude bodies and intercourse. Many images and scenes may be disturbing for viewers who are sensitive to these kinds of themes and concepts.

Throughout the trailer and all of its promotional activities, Squid Game has made it clear that it portrays some gruesome scenes.

It tells the tale of several hundred people who willingly partake in a competition to the death, where they must win a series of games in order to win a gigantic cash prize of $38 million. Just from the blurb, it hints at the dark and gore-filled scenes that are to come.

In several scenes, shots of dead bodies and organs are very clearly seen. Alcohol, smoking, and profanity are regularly shown in the show. One must be careful before proceeding to watch drama.

According to the BBFC, or the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC), Squid Game portrays imagery relating to "sexual violence, injury detail, crude humor, sex, suicide, sexual images, violence."

Squid Game is of the action, drama, mystery, and thriller genres. The show has been making waves internationally.

Not only has it been growing in popularity over the past few weeks, but the actors of the show have found great success through their participation in the hit drama as well.

The ending of the show was quite unexpected. A detailed explanation of what happened and what is to come in a possible second season can be seen here.

