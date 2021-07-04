What are Nick Cannon's kids' names? All about his children as he becomes a father for the seventh time

American comedian Nick Cannon became a father for the seventh time. Alyssa Scott, who is rumored to be Nick Cannon’s girlfriend, announced the news through an Instagram post.

The couple named the baby Zen, and Alyssa shared a photo of her baby on Instagram. Alyssa looked at her baby in her arms and she was seen in a beautiful backless dress. The caption reads,

“I will love you for eternity [heart emoji] 6•23•21”

Meanwhile, Nick Cannon uploaded a picture of his daughter, Powerful Queen. Nick also became the father of twins this month with Abby De La Rosa.

Alyssa Scott announced her pregnancy a few days ago. She took part in a photoshoot and shared a few pictures on Instagram.

Nick Cannon's kids' names

Nick Cannon is currently the father of seven children. His oldest daughter Monroe was born in 2011 and she is named after Marilyn Monroe. Moroccan or Roc is his oldest son and his first name is derived from the Moroccan décor of the room where Nick proposed Mariah Carey.

Cannon welcomed his second son, Golden, with Brittany Bell in 2017. They became parents to a daughter, Powerful, in 2020.

Nick’s fifth and sixth children, Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon, were born in 2021 when he was with Abby de la Rosa. As mentioned earlier, Nick Cannon recently welcomed a son, Zen, with Alyssa Scott.

Nick Cannon is a popular comedian, rapper, television presenter, and actor. He released his self-titled debut album with the single “Gigolo” in collaboration with singer R. Kelly in 2003.

Cannon graduated in 2020 from Howard University with a bachelor’s degree in Criminology/Administration of Justice and a minor in Africana Studies. He endorsed Kanye West's 2020 presidential campaign after appearing on his podcast Cannon’s Class.

Nick Cannon has won one Hollywood Film Festival Award, one Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award and one NAACP Image Award.

