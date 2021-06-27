What is Nicola Peltz's net worth? Everything to know about Brooklyn Beckham's fiancée as couple purchase $10.5 million home

David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, and his fiancée Nicola Peltz have recently become homeowners. This happened while the couple was celebrating the first anniversary of their engagement.

Beckham and Peltz purchased a mansion in Beverly Hills, California, that reportedly cost around $10 million. However, the house is not located near where his family lived while Beckham Sr. was playing for the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Real estate records say the property was built in 2020. It has five bedrooms, a luxury kitchen, a pool, spa, a wine cellar, and other facilities. The house has sweeping views of the Hollywood Hills and Los Angeles.

Nicola Peltz's net worth

American actress Nicola Peltz has a net worth of around $50 million. She is well-known for appearing in movies like "Transformers: Age of Extinction" and "The Last Airbender."

Peltz was born in Westchester Country, New York, to a wealthy family. Her father is American billionaire investor Nelson Peltz. Peltz’s mother, Claudia Heffner, is a former model. Because of numerous successful business investments, including Snapple, Nelson Peltz has a net worth of around $1.8 billion.

Peltz and her family live in a 27-bedroom mansion on the outskirts of New York. It has an ice hockey rink, a lake, and a huge art collection. Fortune Magazine says that there is also a flock of albino peacocks outside.

Peltz’s family also owns a $94 million, 44,000 sq. ft. estate in Palm Beach, California. In addition, the Peltz family has two helicopters and two private jets. Unfortunately, this has also landed the family in trouble. In 1990, the Peltz family’s neighbors filed a lawsuit about noise and safety.

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham is the son of football legend and business-savvy fashion icon David Beckham. By 21, Brooklyn had already made a name for himself in the world of modeling and photography.

He has modeled for several magazines and also shot a campaign for Burberry. In addition, Brooklyn has interned for renowned photographer Rankin.

Peltz has also been a successful actress and has appeared in several movies and TV shows. The couple announced their engagement in July 2020. Brooklyn proposed to Nicola with a ring he designed himself, which had an estimated worth between £150,000 and £350,000.

