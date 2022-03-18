What is the Orbeez challenge? Dangerous TikTok trend explained as police issue warning 

The Orbeez Challenge on TikTok has left law enforcement warning communities of the potential danger of the viral trend. This comes after police officers received reports of teenagers shooting gel beads at each other. Some people who have taken part in the trend have been arrested.

Orbeez balls are self-absorbent polymer beads that grow larger than their original volume when soaked in water. The objects are soft and bouncy and are often advertised as children’s toys.

TikTok’s Orbeez Challenge included people shooting balls with toy guns at strangers and recording the victim’s reactions simultaneously. TikTokers taking part in the trend can be seen laughing at the strangers who get hurt by the Orbeez balls.

Recently, deputies arrested a 19-year-old who shot an Amazon driver in Deltona. He was hit in his glasses & neck while driving.

Though the polymer beads are soft, they are prone to cause serious injuries, which has led to law enforcement warning citizens about their usage.

Orbeez Challenge accidents explored

While participating in the trend, two children from Georgia were shot in the face and abdomen. They suffered serious injuries as a group of teenagers driving a golf cart escaped.

The Peachtree City Police Department reported that the two children, who are eight and 10 years old, were shot with Orbeez balls. The object was frozen as well to increase bodily harm.

A 14-year-old boy and his friend were charged with Aggravated Assault and Underage Operation of a Golf Cart after being caught.

In another instance, in Volusia County, Florida, police officers arrested Sean McMullen, a 19-year-old, after shooting an Amazon worker. The teenager was also accused of shooting another adult and a 10-year-old minor. The child got hit in the face and chest.

In Port Orange, a woman and her 2-year-old were shot by a few teenagers driving down the road. Though the perpetrator was not caught, the Port Orange officers arrested an 18-year-old and two 17-year-old who were accused of shooting several people. In one instance, they left a victim with torn skin which had left red welts.

Police issue warnings to those participating in the dangerous challenge

The Peach Tree police department said that the challenge can “cause permanent injury” to those who get shot at. They added that they are pursuing criminal charges against those participating in the challenge. They said:

“In some cases, it could result in felony charges and parents could also be liable for the actions of their kids.”

The statement continued:

“The Peachtree City Police Department reminds parents to have conversations with their children about the serious implications of this dangerous trend. All violations of city ordinance or state law regarding discharging of these weapons on city property or at unwilling participants will be prosecuted accordingly.”

The Atlantic Beach Police Department also stated that shooting the objects at “unsuspecting people is a crime.” Those who take part in the challenge “are subject to criminal charges.” They also urged parents and guardians to speak to their children “about the dangers of conduct like this.”

